At the forefront of technology, on everyday roads as well as on Formula 1 circuits, ready to welcome the roar of Audi engines starting from 2026. The announcement from Spa makes the Ingolstadt brand a protagonist, as a supplier of engines, even in the highest expression of motorsport. A milestone achieved thanks to the well-known multidisciplinary approach to competitions, passed through a path of electrification supported with heavy investments and several years of development. The acceleration of Formula 1 towards sustainability and cost containment, therefore, created the ideal conditions for the marriage with Audi. For the ring brand, we can almost speak of a return to its origins, given that in September 1938 Tazio Nuvolari won the Italian Grand Prix in Monza aboard a single-seater signed by Auto Union. It was an automotive group made up of four brands, including Audi. In the following years, the most prestigious victories came under the Volkswagen Group’s wing, first in the World Rally Championship, then with a row of victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. More recent the zero emissions successes in Formula E, in addition to the sensational ones centered in the last edition of the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron. In addition to entering Formula 1, the German manufacturer has announced the return in 2023 to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.