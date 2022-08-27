Home News HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit opened in Beijing, the awards of the competition were announced, and the total prize amount reached 100 million yuan_Theme_Yuan Zerui_Ceremony
HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit opened in Beijing, the awards of the competition were announced, and the total prize amount reached 100 million yuan

HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit opened in Beijing, the awards of the competition were announced, and the total prize amount reached 100 million yuan

Beijing Business Daily News (Reporter Tao Feng, Intern Reporter Yuan Zerui) On the evening of August 26, the HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit opened at the China International Exhibition Center (New Hall). In this HICOOL competition, a total of 7 first prizes, 21 second prizes, 42 third prizes, 70 winners and several Bole Award winners were selected, with a total prize amount of 100 million yuan.

In addition, at the opening ceremony, the signing ceremony of the “Framework Agreement for Cooperation in the Service Demonstration Zone for Returning Overseas Talents”, the launching ceremony of the pilot construction of the National (Zhongguancun) Torch Science and Technology College, the Torch Science and Technology Financial Acceleration Plan and the “Torch Science and Technology Fund” launching ceremony were held. Activities such as Haichuang City planning and “Into the Series” were released.

The theme of this summit is "Entrepreneurship and Innovation", adhering to the "entrepreneur-centered" concept, to create a high-quality "Global Excellent Entrepreneur Carnival". The three-day summit will be held on August 27th and 28th as "Beijing Innovation Theme Day" and "Global Entrepreneur Theme Day" respectively. At that time, well-known big names in the industry will share the world's cutting-edge scientific and technological innovation hotspots, and well-known investment institutions and listed trading institutions will conduct zero-distance exchanges with entrepreneurs. At the same time, several links such as keynote speeches, round-table forums, and exhibition areas were set up to show the unique style of global entrepreneurs.

