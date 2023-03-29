Original title: The third round of the Premier League – Chelsea overturned Elland Road double red meeting Manchester United upset to welcome the first victory

In this round of the league, the oil duel between Manchester City and Newcastle showed a very high tactical level, and the game was very exciting. Chelsea was a guest at Elland Road Stadium, and Mendy’s failure led to the team’s defeat. The double red meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United ended in an unexpected way. Let’s see exactly what happened.

In the 43rd minute of the first half, Nunes headed off the post. In the 64th minute of the second half, Kane scored with a header from behind the penalty area and scored the only goal of the game. After this game, Harry Kane has scored 185 goals for Tottenham, breaking Aguero’s record and becoming the player with the most goals for a single club in the Premier League.

Only 45 seconds into the game, Reid scored a supplementary shot in the melee, and Fulham led by 1 goal. In the 19th minute, Pereira assisted Palinha with a corner kick and scored with a header. Fulham extended their lead to two goals. In the 43rd minute, Jensen took a corner kick, Norgau scored, and Brentford pulled one back. In the 50th minute of the second half, Ivan Toni turned around after receiving the ball and shot from a small angle, but was blown off by VAR. In the 70th minute, Visa assisted Ivan Tony to score and the Bees equalized the score. Mitrovic scored with a header in the 89th minute, winning the game. Fulham’s performance this season has improved significantly compared with the last promotion, and maybe they will not do lifts this year.

In the opening 5 minutes, Jesus continued to break through and create murderous opportunities. Erdegaard made a supplementary shot in front of the goal, and the tool hand made a fantastic start. Just 5 minutes later, Erde scored twice with a volley from the high school road, and the tool hand expanded the lead. In the 54th minute, Xhaka crossed the middle, Saliba shot into the top corner and Arsenal sealed the victory. In the 72nd minute, Odegaard went straight, Jesus lobbed and scored but was offside first. Arsenal lead the standings alone with three consecutive victories.

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest Gray made many dangerous shots in the first half, but the two teams drew a goalless draw. The climax of the game came from the last 10 minutes, showing that in the 80th minute, Johnson made a supplementary shot to help Forest open the scoring. Just 7 minutes later, Pickford made a precise long pass, and Gray scored a long shot to equalize the score. Lin Huang played mediocre in this game. If it weren't for Henderson's outstanding performance, the forest defender's ability to work might give Everton their first victory. Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea Chelsea coach Tuchel suspended this game, and assistant coach Kepa directed (not). In the 14th minute, Cucurella assisted and Sterling scored with a shot, but it was offside first. In the 33rd minute, Mendy was possessed by Karius. Under the pressure of Aaronson, he made a super super huge mistake, and Leeds United took the lead. In the 37th minute, it was Aaronson again. He made a free kick and assisted Rodrigo with a header to expand the score. In the 68th minute, Rodrigo assisted, Harrison kept up with the shot and made another victory, and the White Rose sealed the victory. After the game, Leeds coach Marsh shook hands with Tuchel and probably looked at him. Everyone laughs at Karius, everyone is Karius. Mendy's saving rate after the Africa Cup of Nations ranked last in the Premier League, maybe it's time for Chelsea to send their coach to change their luck? Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa In just 4 minutes of the opening, Bailey assisted Watkins to complete the blitz and Villa took the lead. Two minutes later, Zaha received an assist from Edward and quickly equalized the score with his personal ability. In the 26th and 55th minutes, the goals of Schlupp and Gesch were blown off by VAR. In the 57th minute, Zaha's penalty kick was saved and a supplementary shot helped Crystal Palace overtake the score. In the 70th minute, Mitchell assisted Matta and scored to seal the victory. Crystal Palace won the Premier League for the first time this season, while Gerrard's Aston Villa is worrying about the recent situation. Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City Fantastic game. In the 5th minute, Gundogan stopped the ball in the penalty area and scored a goal. Manchester City made a fantastic start. In the 28th minute, Saint-Maximin assisted Almiron to outflank the goal and the Magpies quickly equalized. In the 39th minute, with an assist from Saint-Maximin, Wilson stabbed and scored to help Newcastle overtake the score. The Magpies continued to show off in the second half. In the 54th minute, Trippier took a direct free kick to the injured corner, and Newcastle United led by 2 goals. Then Manchester City began to counterattack. In the 60th minute, Harland scored a shot to get back a goal. In the 64th minute, De Bruyne made a precise pass to help seat B score a single goal, and Manchester City equalized the score. Then Pope played bravely to keep the goal. Judging from the scene, Newcastle is not inferior to Manchester City. It can be said that Manchester City has drawn Newcastle and took away 1 point from St. James’ Park with difficulty. Newcastle has a promising future. Leicester City 1-2 Southampton In the 25th minute of the first half, Elyunusi made a direct pass, and Sekou Mara pushed forward to score the goal and was ruled invalid for offside. In the 53rd minute of the second half, Madison opened the scoring with a free kick and the Blue Foxes took the lead. In the 67th minute, the Saints succeeded in throw-in tactics, and Adams pushed to equalize the score. In the 83rd minute, Adams received another assist from Mr. Pu and scored another goal with a volley side hook. The Saints sealed the victory. Manchester United – Liverpool In the 15th minute, Elanga made a single-handed center post and an inverted triangle pass back to assist Sancho. Sancho calmly adjusted and scored after flashing in the penalty area. Manchester United took the lead. In the 41st minute, Milner scored a header, and B Fei made a clearance and "shot angrily" at his own goal, which was blocked by Martinez on the goal line. In the 53rd minute, Martial assisted Rashford with a straight pass to expand his advantage with a single goal against offside. Liverpool did not give up. In the 81st minute, Carvalho's volley was saved, and Salah scored a header to bring the Red Army back. Since then, both sides have made no achievements. Manchester United won the first victory of the season, while Liverpool is still struggling to win in the new season. Manchester United ended Liverpool’s 21-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. Co-authored the first two XJBT games of Manchester United in order to paralyze Liverpool and play Liverpool today? West Ham United 0-2 Brighton In the 21st minute, Correll brought Welbeck down, the referee awarded a penalty kick, and McAllister made the penalty. The Seagulls took the lead. In the 65th minute, Gross made the ball, Trossard scored with a single shot, and Brighton took a two-goal lead to seal the victory. West Ham United has lost three games in a row this season and failed to score a single goal. It is firmly at the bottom of the league. Standings after this round:

