(Data map) The picture shows the poster of the movie “Umbilical Cord”.Photo courtesy of Inner Mongolia National Cinema Co., Ltd.

Chinanews.com, Hohhot, March 28th, title: Watching New Grassland Movies from “Umbilical Cord”: There is not only Matouqin on the grassland

Author Olan

“There is not only the matouqin on the grassland.” A line in the debut feature film “The Umbilical Cord” by the young female director Qiao Sixue from Inner Mongolia resonated with many filmmakers.

One day ago, Zeng Han, chairman of Inner Mongolia Film Group, and four outstanding directors from Inner Mongolia, Xin Yukun, Zhou Ziyang, Zhang Dalei and Degna, organized a private group to invite Hohhot filmmakers and film lovers to watch “Umbilical Cord”.

“This line particularly touched me.” When interacting with the audience that day, Degna said with emotion that life on the grasslands is changing with the development of the times. As a filmmaker, one should use images to express sincerely, rather than using gimmicks or inherent Impressions tell stories. “This movie is exactly what I want a national movie to look like, without too much ‘baggage’, very open expression, and a mentality of tolerance and acceptance.”

“The Umbilical Cord” is a national film that tells a story in Mongolian. It tells the story of the musician Arus (played by Idel) accompanying his mother (played by Badma) who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease from the city back to the grassland. The warm story of her looking for the “home” in her memory. The film is produced by Fu Ruoqing, supervised by Cao Yu and Yao Chen, and written and directed by Qiao Sixue.

“In my opinion, “Umbilical Cord” is a new grassland movie made by young people who grew up after the reform and opening up, and belongs to their generation.” Zeng Han said that as a Mongolian-themed film, “Umbilical Cord” expresses more than simple The true Mongolian mother-child relationship is the relationship between people.

Zeng Han continued to explain that since the 1980s and 1990s, most Inner Mongolia films have focused on the wonders of scenery, the mystery of culture, and the differences in folk customs. At present, if we want to find a good entry point and breakthrough for national films, we should focus more on cultural commonality.

“For me, this is a process of exploring the relationship between mother and child. I ask myself a question in script creation: can I be as caring, accompanying, listening to spiritual pursuits as my parents did to me when I was a child, and letting go and giving freedom ?”

The picture shows the main creative team of the movie “Umbilical Cord” communicating with the audience after the film screening.Olan photo

“Post-90s” Qiao Sixue said that script creation is just such a groping process. “Now, I want to be like the hero: a role that feeds back. I hope that in my future life, I can give back to my parents as much as possible.”

“I am a Daur ethnicity. I was born and raised in Inner Mongolia. I was still studying abroad when I wrote this story. I have so many cultures that I have been exposed to and loved since I was a child. I want to express them in this story.” This time, in addition to the grassland scene, Nomadic life and folk customs, Qiao Sixue was also particularly moved by the ability to “bring on the screen” the attitude of nomads towards life and death. “It’s very calming, very powerful.”

“This movie is not like a traditional national movie, but more like a world movie.” After watching the movie, director Zhou Ziyang analyzed that “The Umbilical Cord” incorporates national characteristics, but also handles creation with an international and modern perspective.

“Especially like Eastern European movies, which have both roots and classical parts, but also have many modern expressions, and the themes are also very interesting.” According to Zhang Dalei, who is also a young director from Inner Mongolia, this is a wonderful movie-watching experience . “I haven’t seen such a movie for a long time. The expression of the theme, the setting of the plot, and the presentation of the actors in the movie are all so romantic, like a dream, but the performance of the scene is very natural and real.”

The music in the film is also impressive. The hero is a musician in Beijing, played by the nomadic electronic musician Idel. The film also uses his character creation to show the “modern expression” of grassland music.

“I rarely see a film that combines music, film, and text so well.” Zhang Dalei analyzed that presenting music in a film is a very dangerous thing, and it is easy to overwhelm the guest or take the theme away. “But the music in the whole film is just right, especially moving.”

According to the materials provided by Inner Mongolia National Cinema Co., Ltd., “Umbilical Cord” was awarded the “Best Technology Award” at the 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival held a few years ago, and as the only film from mainland China, it was shortlisted for the 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. Film Festival “Asian Future Unit”. (over)