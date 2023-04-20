Home » The union will not intervene in the dispute over the trademark for the Josef Odložil Memorial
Sports

The union will not intervene in the dispute over the trademark for the Josef Odložil Memorial

by admin
The union will not intervene in the dispute over the trademark for the Josef Odložil Memorial

The trademark for the name of the meeting was obtained by Ševčík’s former colleague and friend Pavel Šourek, with whom he parted ways. Ševčík, who despite the controversies remains dean of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Economics, registered the trademark in 2001 and renewed it ten years later.

But last year, Šourek discovered that his former colleague had not applied for a trademark for the next ten years, so he took advantage of that and applied for it himself. The Industrial Property Office registered the trademark and until August 2032, Šourek is the owner of it. Next year, he would like to organize one of the largest international athletics meetings in the Czech Republic himself.

However, the legal representative of the organizer of the meeting is convinced that the rights arising from the registered trademark are not effective and the new owner cannot claim them in any way. His position, which he informed Šourek and the union’s board, is based on the long-term use of the designation “Memoriál Josef Odložil” for the meeting and the business associated with it. It started already in 1995.

This year, the event of the bronze category of the Continental Tour will take place in Juliska on June 5. “The Presidium received written information from Miroslav Ševčík Jr. that from the point of view of the organization of the 30th anniversary of the Josef Odložila Memorial, Mr. Šourek does not change anything due to the registration of the Josef Odložila Memorial trademark,” the union said.

See also  The key to victory: Arsenal set off another youth storm, Manchester City strike first

It will not affect the further development of the trademark dispute. “The ČAS board stated that it is up to the race organizer to adjust its legal requirements related to the Memorial Josef Odložil trademark, and the Czech Athletics Federation will respect any subsequent court decision in this trademark dispute,” added the governing body of Czech athletics.

You may also like

Ma Long and Chen Meng advanced to the...

Maignan is more than his saves — Sportellate.it

The speed skating competitions of the 2026 Olympic...

Yoga and its benefits for muscles and for...

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Chinese team wins 3...

Climbing: local aces ready to take off

Memphis impacts the series with the Lakers without...

Juve Napoli, fans in the corner after the...

National football team warms up in June_Zhejiang Online

Laurent Berger says he is opposed to any...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy