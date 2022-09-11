Home Sports The United States lost to Argentina in the American Championships and stopped in the semi-finals, Brazil and Argentina competed for the championship_Norris Cole_Semifinal_Assist
2022-09-11 10:32
Original title: The United States lost to Argentina in the American Championships, stopped the semi-finals, Brazil and Argentina competed for the championship

News on September 11 In the semifinals of the American Championships this morning, the United States lost 73-82 to Argentina and missed the final. Brazil beat Canada in the other semi-final, with Argentina and Brazil competing for the title in the final.

Argentina held the lead in this game. Argentine player Dyke made 9 of 13 shots, 12 of 13 free throws, scored 30 points and 7 rebounds, Laprovitola 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Campazzo 10 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals. For the US team, Norris Cole scored 18 points in 7 of 11, Meeks 5 points, Prego 8 points and 8 assists, McCaw 3 points.

In this American Championship, the US team lost to Mexico in their first group match, and in the quarter-finals, they narrowly beat Puerto Rico with Cole’s lore, and finally lost to Argentina and stopped in the semi-finals.

