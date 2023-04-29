The Warriors were dragged into the tiebreaker: Curry 29+5 with 11 points in the final quarter, but the savior left early and stuck his tongue out helplessly – yqqlm

Original title: The Warriors were dragged into the tiebreaker: Curry 29+5 with 11 points in the final quarter, it was difficult for the savior to end the game early and stick out his tongue helplessly

On April 29th, Beijing time, the first tiebreaker of the first round came. Throughout the game, Curry made 9 of 21 shots, 5 of 12 three-pointers, scored 29 points and 5 assists, and scored 11 points in the final quarter. Thompson made 8 of 20 shots and scored 22 points. The other Warriors players collectively slumped. In the fourth quarter, Curry left the field early, sticking out his tongue helplessly.

On the stage of the NBA playoffs, there is a good story that is G6 soup. In the sixth game of the series, Thompson can often break out.

After winning Tianwangshan and returning to the home court, Warriors fans are waiting for G6 soup to go online. In the first half, Thompson, as expected, came forward when other teammates were mediocre.

Throughout the first half, Thompson played 20 minutes and 31 seconds, 6 of 14 shots, 2 of 7 three-pointers, 2 of 2 free throws, 16 points and 1 rebound, the highest score in the game.

You know, Curry only made 1 of 6 shots in the second quarter. In this case, it was Thompson who stepped forward to help the Warriors bite the score. Back in the second half, Thompson still maintained a strong desire to attack. At the end of the third quarter, he had scored 22 points. However, the rest of the Warriors felt mediocre. Curry scored 18 points in three quarters, and the rest of the players didn't score in double figures! Under the king's defensive restrictions, the Warriors made only 26 of 69 shots in the first three quarters. See also Clay completes the recovery mission of the Development League, the Warriors are still determining the details of its return In desperation, Curry finally broke out in the fourth quarter. After playing less than 4 minutes, he scored 10 points in a single quarter and made Davis leave the field with 6 fouls. At this time, Curry surpassed Olajuwon (3755) in the playoffs scoring list and rose to 14th in history. However, Curry's outburst failed to wake up his teammates. Thompson's offense was also invisible in the fourth quarter. The Warriors disarmed early and lost at home.

