During the Beijing Winter Olympics Test Competition and the Winter Olympics, the Beijing Ice Sports Training Base has undertaken the tasks of closed isolation management and service support for the Chinese men’s ice hockey team, steel frame snow team, snow team, sled team and alpine ski team. .

After the Winter Olympics, the largest comprehensive ice training center in Asia, with 6 standard real ice rinks and 8 standard curling lanes, can provide athletes with ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating and curling. The corresponding teaching, training, medical care and life support for other ice sports have become the base camp of the Beijing ice and snow sports team.

At present, the base has Beijing Women’s Ice Hockey Youth Team, Chaoyang District Short Track Speed ​​Skating Team, Dongcheng District Short Track Speed ​​Skating Team, Yanqing District Short Track Speed ​​Skating Team, Chaoyang District Curling Team and other sports teams.

This is the exterior scene of the Beijing ice sports training base taken on July 29.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the short track speed skating team in Dongcheng District, Beijing trains at the training base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the short track speed skating team of Chaoyang District, Beijing trains at the training base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the Beijing ice training base taken on July 29.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the curling team of Chaoyang District, Beijing trains at the training base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the short track speed skating team in Dongcheng District, Beijing trains at the training base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the Beijing women’s ice hockey youth team trains at the training base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the short track speed skating team of Chaoyang District, Beijing trains at the training base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the Beijing women’s ice hockey youth team trains at the Beijing Ice Sports Training Base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 29, the short track speed skating team in Dongcheng District, Beijing trains at the training base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin