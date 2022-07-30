Another food collection published on the Ministry of Health website: once the product has been purchased, it must be returned immediately

The problems at the supermarket do not end with numerous products that must be returned immediately due to fun problems.

Food business operators encounter several problems with the warning of the various recalls due to the non-compliance of the product concerned. First of all, it must be immediately removed from the market by opting for the recall once sold. In this way the consumer risks very much if he were to eat it: on the portal of the Ministry of Health every day it is possible to consult the various notices with the products to be brought back to the supermarket. Publication on the site is the responsibility of Region competent for the territory, which receives it directly fromOSAafter reporting the ASl.

Citizens will therefore have to consult frequently the basic health warnings. In this way, food business operators are obliged to publish the various food withdrawals and recalls. You must always inquire with the Ministry of Health website by returning the product to the counter where it was purchased: it is an important warning to avoid health problems for our body.

Food withdrawal, the danger is imminent: here is the reason

So in the last few hours the call for ice cream appeared “6 Lemon Sticks with licorice stick“By Decò. The manufacturer’s name is “Eskingel S.r.l. ” with that pack of 480 g (6 × 80). The reason for the recall, moreover, can be read is due to the non-compliant label: incorrect wording indicated ‘gluten free’. The product includes gluten-containing ingredient (wheat flour).

So there is immediately the recommendation as we read on the website of the Ministry: “People who are allergic / intolerant to gluten are advised not to consume and return the product with the expiry date 05/2024 to the shop. The product in question does not present any risk for non-allergic / gluten intolerant consumers “.

Once again it is advisable to know the various notices published on the website of the Ministry of Health thus avoiding having health problems. Finally, it is always useful to inquire about the various products that are not compliant for various reasons starting from the label. This way is important to help us not to make mistakes avoiding absolute problems for our organism.