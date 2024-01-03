The worst change in history and an opaque future in Denver – ESPN Deportes

After a tumultuous season and a series of controversial decisions, the Denver Broncos are facing an uncertain future. The team’s decision to start Jarrett Stidham as quarterback in their last game has raised eyebrows, especially with the news that superstar Russell Wilson will be relegated to QB2.

The decision has sparked speculation and confusion among fans and analysts, with many questioning the motives behind the move. Some have even gone as far as accusing head coach Sean Payton of mistreating Wilson, further adding to the drama surrounding the team.

The situation has only been exacerbated by rumors that Wilson was on the verge of being benched since last October, raising questions about the team’s long-term plans and the impact it will have on Wilson’s future with the Broncos.

With an opaque future ahead of them, the Broncos are now at a crossroads, facing scrutiny and doubt as they head into the offseason. As the team grapples with the fallout of their controversial decisions, the NFL community and fans alike are left wondering what the future holds for the once-promising team.

