The XV of France recalls its tauliers for its second match of preparation for the World Cup

After its defeat against Scotland in Edinburgh (25-21), the France team recalled many of its usual executives for its second preparation match for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Saturday August 12 at Saint Etienne.

Thus, the guards Antoine Dupont (scrum half and captain), Romain Ntamack (opening half), Cyril Baille (prop), Gregory Alldritt (third center line), Gaël Fickou (center), Damian Penaud (winger) or even Thomas Ramos (back) will tread the lawn of the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium to try to take their revenge on the XV du Chardon.

Only the third row of La Rochelle Paul Boudehent, very convincing on Saturday, and the second row of Racing 92 Cameron Woki have retained their place compared to the starting team which fell in Scotland (25-21) last week.

The return of Gabin Villière

Toulon winger Gabin Villière is back after more than a year out with injury. “Despite the few matches he played last year, he is really good at all levels: physically, rugbyally and psychologically” rejoiced the coach of the XV of France, Fabien Galthié, in a press conference.

The Toulousain Thibaud Flament, normally aligned on the left of the second row, will switch to the right, to a delicate position requiring more power, due to the absences of Paul Willemse (spared) and Romain Taofifenua (slightly injured). The pillar Dorian Aldegheri, convincing during the 2023 Tournament, replaces the usual holder on the right, Uini Atonio, to form a 100% Toulouse front line with Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand.

After the double confrontation against Scotland and before the shock against the All Blacks at the opening of the 2023 World Cup, Friday September 8 (9 p.m.), the XV of France will play two other preparation matches, against Fiji on August 19 in Nantes, then against Australia the following week at the Stade de France. At the World Cup, the Blues will face New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in the group stage.

Rugby: the schedule of international matches for the month of August

Find the complete program of the preparatory matches of the teams participating in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, from September 8 to October 28.

Saturday August 5

Samoa-Tonga 34-9 New Zealand – Australia: 23-20Scotland-France 25-21Wales-England 20-9Romania-USA 17-31Uruguay-Namibia 26-18Ireland-Italy 33-17Argentina-South Africa 13-24

Thursday August 10

Saturday August 12

Portugal – United States, at the Do Algar stadium, in Almancil in Portugal (2 hours)Georgia-Romania, at the Mikheïl-Meskhi stadium, in Tbilisi (16 hours)Chile-Namibia, at the German Becker stadium, in Temuco in Chile (23 hours)England-Wales, at Twickenham, in London (6:30 p.m.)France–Scotland, at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, in Saint-Etienne (on TF1, at 9:05 p.m.)

Tuesday August 15

Tonga-Canada, au Teufaiva Stadium, à Nuku’alofa (2 hours)

Saturday August 19

Georgia – United States, at the Mikheïl-Meskhi stadium, in Tbilisi (4 p.m.) Wales-South Africa, at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff (4:15 p.m.) Ireland-England, at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin ( 6:30 p.m.)Italy-Romania, at the Riviera delle Palme stadium, in San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy (6:30 p.m.)France–Fiji, at the Beaujoire stadium, in Nantes (on TF1, at 9:05 p.m.)

Friday August 25

New Zealand – South Africa, at Twickenham, in London (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday August 26

Spain-Argentina, at Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid (2 hours)England-Fiji, at Twickenham, London (4:15 p.m.)Scotland-Georgia, at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (6:30 p.m.)Italy-Japan, at Stadio Comunale di Monigo, in Treviso, Italy (6:30 p.m.) Ireland-Samoa, at the Jean-Dauger stadium, in Bayonne (8:45 p.m.)

Sunday August 27

France–Australia, at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (on TF1, at 5.45 p.m.)

