News Udinese – Pafundi becomes a mystery / The golden boy trains separately

The striker who grew up in the Udinese cantera has been training separately for some time. Here are the latest news on the Italian attacking midfielder

Simone Pafundi is training separately for several weeks. The news coming from Bruseschi from Udine is not good news. The playmaker or Juventus attacking joker is going through a rather difficult moment and the risk is precisely that of being able to end up by the wayside or in any case far behind in the hierarchies. Since he showed up in retreat is not never been used by the technician Andrea Sottil and now, one day after the first official match, there is no news about him. Udinese is certainly trying to do everything possible to allow them to play their cards during the season, but this injury risks slowing down his path too much. To date, in fact, even his possible return to the playing field remains a mystery. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Torna Paul Pogba <<

August 10 – 08:42

