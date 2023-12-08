Home » The Yankees would be targeting Jordan Hicks (report)
The Yankees would be targeting Jordan Hicks (report)

The New York Yankees may be adding some serious heat to their bullpen for the 2024 season. According to a source speaking to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the team is eyeing right-hander Jordan Hicks, known for his blazing fastball.

Hicks, 27, spent time with the Cardinals and Blue Jays in 2023 and put up impressive numbers, including a 3.29 ERA, a strikeout rate of 28.4%, and a missed swing percentage of 28.2%. His four-seam fastball and sinker both averaged over 100 mph, and his fastball velocity averaged 101.3 mph, ranking second in the league.

While the Yankees are expressing interest in Hicks, they are not the only team in the running. MLB Network analyst Jon Paul Morosi reported that the Angels, Astros, and Rangers are also pursuing the flame-throwing pitcher.

The Yankees’ current priority is signing starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but once that deal is done, they may turn their attention to bolstering their bullpen, potentially with the addition of Hicks. With the Yankees’ relievers already averaging 94.7 mph with their fastballs last year, adding Hicks to the mix could make their bullpen even more formidable in the upcoming season.

