Reggaeton Singer Yomil Hidalgo Reports Vandalism and Attempted Robbery

Reggaeton Singer Yomil Hidalgo Reports Vandalism Against His Car

Yomil Hidalgo, a popular reggaeton singer, took to Instagram to report that he was the victim of an act of vandalism against his car. The incident occurred while he was parked in the driveway of his home.

“This is how thieves are,” the singer wrote in his Instagram stories, along with a photo of his vehicle with broken windows. He also shared a short video from a security camera located on an upper floor of his house, which recorded the incident.

In the footage, a person dressed in light-colored clothing with a hood can be seen approaching the vehicle and breaking the windows. The individual then appears to maneuver inside the car before deciding to leave when the car’s alarms go off. Yomil has not specified if anything was stolen from inside the car or if it was just an attempted robbery.

Interestingly, last year around the same time, the urban genre singer reported a similar incident. He posted on his social networks about a thief caught on security cameras trying to enter his house. The footage showed the individual’s repeated attempts to sneak inside the house without success.

At the time of publishing, there are no further details about the incident, which adds to the growing number of robberies plaguing Cuban society in recent months.

