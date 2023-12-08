Home » Reggaeton Singer Yomil Hidalgo Reports Vandalism and Attempted Robbery
Entertainment

Reggaeton Singer Yomil Hidalgo Reports Vandalism and Attempted Robbery

by admin
Reggaeton Singer Yomil Hidalgo Reports Vandalism and Attempted Robbery

Reggaeton Singer Yomil Hidalgo Reports Vandalism Against His Car

Yomil Hidalgo, a popular reggaeton singer, took to Instagram to report that he was the victim of an act of vandalism against his car. The incident occurred while he was parked in the driveway of his home.

“This is how thieves are,” the singer wrote in his Instagram stories, along with a photo of his vehicle with broken windows. He also shared a short video from a security camera located on an upper floor of his house, which recorded the incident.

In the footage, a person dressed in light-colored clothing with a hood can be seen approaching the vehicle and breaking the windows. The individual then appears to maneuver inside the car before deciding to leave when the car’s alarms go off. Yomil has not specified if anything was stolen from inside the car or if it was just an attempted robbery.

Interestingly, last year around the same time, the urban genre singer reported a similar incident. He posted on his social networks about a thief caught on security cameras trying to enter his house. The footage showed the individual’s repeated attempts to sneak inside the house without success.

At the time of publishing, there are no further details about the incident, which adds to the growing number of robberies plaguing Cuban society in recent months.

See also  "Oppenheimer" reveals new stills and goes deep into the behind-the-scenes story of the father of the atomic bomb | Oppenheimer_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

You may also like

ILLIT: The Rising Girl Group Collaboration with Acne...

They covered with paint the face of a...

Uncovering Deception: The Story Behind the Song ‘Seeing...

Drug trafficking in Rosario: Armed Forces vehicles arrived...

Breaking News: Influencer La Gilbertona from Culiacán Passes...

They charge the producer who killed a young...

They arrested a man who murdered his 2-year-old...

Christian Nodal Opens Up About Fatherhood and Balancing...

Lionel Scaloni’s brother was delayed in a case...

At Maxxi in Rome three-dimensional works that interact...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy