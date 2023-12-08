“WhatsApp will allow you to send voice messages that can be heard only once” | Daily List

WhatsApp Launches New Feature Allowing Disappearing Voice Messages

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will allow users to send voice messages that disappear once they are heard. This new function is designed to provide users with greater peace of mind when sharing confidential information.

According to the messaging application, the new functionality will be launched worldwide in the coming days. In 2021, WhatsApp introduced a unique viewing option for photos and videos to enhance privacy, and this new feature is an extension of that effort.

The company stated, “Today we are excited to announce that you can now send a voice message that will disappear once it is heard,” adding that this feature is particularly useful for sharing sensitive information such as credit card details or surprise party plans.

The one-time playback voice messages will be clearly marked with a “one time” icon and can only be played once. WhatsApp also emphasized that all personal messages, including voice messages, are encrypted end-to-end by default to ensure security.

The new feature also includes the ability to send media files that will not be saved in the recipient’s folders and cannot be forwarded. Additionally, if a user does not open the photo, video, or voice message within 14 days, the file will disappear from the chat.

This latest innovation from WhatsApp further demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting user privacy. Keep an eye out for the disappearing voice messages feature in the app in the coming days.

