Madeleine McCann’s parents have always explored all the clues related to their daughter’s disappearance

Madeleine McCann’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have agreed to take the DNA test she requested the young Polish woman who believes to be her daughter who disappeared in 2007 in Praia da Luz, Portugal when he was about to turn four. At least this is what she says herself. Julia Wendell o Walks -it appears written in both ways in different media- in the Instagram account @iammadeleinemccan who opened a week ago to ask for help to contact Madeleine McCann’s parents in order to get her DNA checked with them, because she suspects that she is their daughter.

The power of social networks has been revealed once again as an alternative formula to achieve a purpose when other channels fail. A week ago, Julia said that she had opened the Instagram account because she had unsuccessfully turned to the police to tell her story and her suspicions.. For the last seven days she has not stopped uploading photos and videos to that account showing what she considers clear evidence that she is Madeleine McCann. The videos, in addition, also upload them to a YoTube channel, created under the profile Madeleine McCann. All these contents have gone viral in a few days and aroused interest throughout the world. The hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram videos give an idea of ​​the interest shown.

Medium

One of the people who was interested in Julia’s story was the medium Fia Johansson, who in 2019 assured that Madeleine was still alive – thesis endorsed by the main investigator of the case at Scotland Yard – and predicted that it would appear sometime between 2023 and 2024. He also assured that Madeleine had been kidnapped by a German man and shortly after Christian Brueckner he became the main suspect in the disappearance and probable death of the girl, although there is no evidence.

In the accounts opened by Julia on Instagram and YouTube there is a video, uploaded on Sunday, February 19, of a half-hour video call where he has a chat with Fia Johansson. In the conversation, the seer tells her that she wants to help her and that she deserves to know the truth of her origins, whether she is Madeleine or not.

“My parents aren’t really my parents”

The girl confesses that she was abused as a child and recently began to suspect that her parents are not really her parents.. He also tells her that he has gone to the police and that he needs to contact the McCanns.

Just a day later, this Monday, February 20, the following message can be read on the same Instagram account: Thank you for support! Kate and Gerry McCann agreed for DNA test! –Thanks for your support! Kate and Gerry McCann have accepted the DNA test. Although Julia does not give more details and does not explain how that contact with the McCanns has been, the British press echoes that Madeleine McCann’s parents have always explored all the clues related to the disappearance of her daughter.