Original title: There are many outstanding players in the U19 National Youth League, such as He Xiaoke and other foreign players, or help the team advance to the U20 Asian Cup

Want to receive sports news and commentary like this every day? Please click “Follow” in the upper right corner of this article, thank you for your support.

The current U19 national youth team arrived in Croatia at 5:30 pm local time on August 2nd and had their first training session there. This batch of U19 national youth team can be said to have a large number of outstanding players. The team not only includes He Xiaoke, a 04-year-old player, but also excellent overseas players Liu Shaoziyang and Wang Bowen.

And different from the previous U19 national youth team, the players of this U19 national youth team should be mainly players in the 03 age group. However, 10 players in the 04 age group appeared in the list of 29 people who practiced overseas. These 10 players of the age group of 04 are also the main players of the original country’s junior team who once rushed into the main game of the Asian Junior Championship under the leadership of Antonio. It can also be seen that among young players, there are a large number of outstanding players. Chinese football is developing in a good direction.

Liu Shaoziyang After the excellent domestic goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang was transferred to the Bayern Munich club in Germany, he was loaned to the second team of Klagenfurt in Austria for training. And get playing time. His football level is very strong. As for He Xiaoke, his strength is even stronger. He had previously followed the National Junior Team into the Asian Junior Championship and was the best player in the 2004 age group. He is now playing with Sabadell in the Spanish U19 Honor League, and He Xiaoke can get playing time in every round of the game with the team. Coach Antonio also personally went to watch He Xiaoke’s games after studying abroad. This excellent player has a strong attack. He is one of the most talented players in Chinese football. See also Longarone Alpina in the semifinal. Tormen: «The market? The president takes care of it " He Xiaoke Wang Bowen, an excellent overseas player, has been playing in the German fifth-division league before. However, his outstanding performance has been highly concerned by the Werder Bremen team. And Wang Bowen will be expected to compete with the German Bundesliga team Werder Bremen II in the third German league. Such a young player can have a very good performance, which also shows that there are many excellent players in this batch of National Youth Team players. We have a lot of good football talent. According to the schedule, this batch of U19 national youth teams will go directly to Saudi Arabia after the overseas training. The U20 Asian Cup qualifiers will be held in Saudi Arabia. Since the host team is Uzbekistan, our match against Uzbekistan in the qualifiers will not be included in the final result. In addition to the Uzbekistan team, the opponent teams of the Chinese men’s football team also include the Saudi men’s football team, the Maldives team and the Myanmar team. He Xiaoke We are going to face the Myanmar team and the Maldives team first. These two teams are weak teams, and the Chinese men’s football team has a great hope of winning this way. The third game was against Uzbekistan, who were not included in the score. We can completely exclude the bench lineup to practice. The last game against Saudi Arabia will have a high probability of qualifying even if we lose to the Saudi team. But as the last game, we will try our best to fight against our opponents. The Saudi men’s football team is only strong on the shore at the national team level, but not necessarily strong in terms of young teams. What’s more, our U19 national youth team can be said to be a group of talented players. They are also the first players in Chinese football to vigorously develop campus football and the construction of the youth training system. We have great hopes of defeating the Saudi team. See also Efficient! Sun Minghui scored 25 points in two and a half quarters and was injured by Zeng Fanri's footsteps_Game_Guangsha_Guangdong What’s more, this batch of outstanding foreign players such as He Xiaoke, Liu Shaoziyang and Wang Bowen of the U19 National Youth Team. Moreover, the domestic players of the right age who are eligible to compete in the U20 Asian Cup actually include many outstanding players in the 03 age group who need to be quarantined after returning to China due to the AFC Champions League and are unable to attend the training camp. Excellent young players such as Gui Zihan, Liu Boyang, Ling Jie and Gao Yunan also did not follow the team. In fact, this overseas training also reflects the large number of outstanding young players in this batch of U19 national youth teams. We are very hopeful to qualify for the U20 Asian Cup, and we are even expected to qualify as the top of the group in the qualifiers. How do you think Antonio will lead the U19 National Youth Team to the Academician Asian Cup? Do you think this batch of U19 national youth teams will become the hope for the future of Chinese football? Please leave your opinion in the comments section below.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

