There is Boniek for Roma, the feeling with the Friedkins is growing

There is Boniek for Roma, the feeling with the Friedkins is growing

ROMA – A rich and qualified parterre, with many eyes turned towards the sky hidden under the shadow of a visor. Among Dan Friedkin’s many guests at Pratica di Mare there was also Zibì Boniek, vice president of UEFA and above all a declared sympathizer of Roma, in which he played for three seasons between 1985 and 1988. Boniek has been spotted several times in the company of the Friedkins. He often came to the Olimpico for some informal talks. But recently the meetings have become more dense. Even returning from Budapest, where he had gone for the Europa League final against SevillaBoniek traveled on the Rome number one’s private plane together with federal president Gabriele Gravina.

He will become there institutional figure publicly requested by José Mourinho to improve institutional relations and to demonstrate the political position of the club in front of the microphones? For the moment there is nothing concrete, beyond mutual esteem and the pleasure of dating. But in the coming weeks, the Friedkins could offer him a role, perhaps as an external consultant, taking advantage of the experience and knowledge of Boniek, who has been living in the rooms of top-level managers for a long time: he was also president of the Polish football federation until 2021 .

Boniek, who is 67, has settled in Roma with his family since he stopped playing and he has never hidden that he is flattered by the idea of ​​working as a manager at Trigoria. There has been talk of his return at various times, already from the times when the Sensi family was at the helm. But for one reason or another, an agreement has never been reached. This time, without haste, the right opportunity may arise.

