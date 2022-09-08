On the first day Strambinese against Banchette Ivrea Pesce: “The right result for what we saw on the pitch”

STRAMBINO

On the first day of group 6 of the First Category Piedmont Cup Strambinese 1924 and Banchette Ivrea impacted 0-0, at the end of a match in which the defenses got the better of the attacks.

Gillone, goalkeeper of the Azzurri hosts, and Peirano, extreme defender of Banchette Ivrea, must never make big interventions, neither in the first half nor in the second half, when the guests try with greater conviction.

Strambinese 1924 without the unavailable Mendo and Giacoletto is placed on the field with a 4-2-3-1 in which, in front of Gillone, the back pack was composed of Migliorin and Camosso on the outside, with Avetta and D’Orazio in the middle. Dam in midfield captain D’Alessandro and Tessari, with the trident Fasolato, Rossetto and Di Nuzzo behind the only tip Sardella. Banchette Ivrea who, on the other hand, has to do without Beggio, Lo Cicero, Roveyaz and Riccardo Bevolo and responds with a diamond-shaped 4-4-2: Peirano between the posts, Nardo and Nardi on the outside lanes, with Bevolo and Bonato inside. Then in midfield Alberto Enrico low top, Bertolino and Bosonin midfielders and Sabolo top top, while the forwards respond to the name of Vicario and Benou Kaiss.

In the first half the Strambinesi try more, with a couple of conclusions from D’Alessandro from the edge of the area, but the ball never hits the target. On the other hand, instead, the former Vicario tries, but even in this case the ball does not find the mirror of the strange goal.

Even in the second half the pace is not high, even if it is Banchette Ivrea to become more dangerous, touching the goal with Sabolo’s post in the 6 ‘and with a chipped cross from a free kick by the newly entered Farinella in the 25’.

Strambinese 1924 and Banchette Ivrea do too little to win and so the match ends 0-0, with Strambinese 1924 who will now be guests of Vischese, for the second day of triangular 6, at Stefano Acotto in Vische on Thursday 15 September at 20.30. Banchette Ivrea, on the other hand, will take a rest session.

The coach of Strambinese 1924, Mario Pesce, was equally satisfied: “Just the same for what we saw on the pitch, there was a battle especially in midfield.”

Coach Girelli also welcomes the equal: «We knew that they were aggressive and we tried to do something more in the second half, but we lacked the right malice». –

Loris Ponsetto