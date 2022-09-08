IVREA. Seventeen adults, twenty-one children. They are the Ukrainians still hosted between Ivrea and the Eporediese, and followed by the Misericordia of Ivrea. All 21 children were placed in school, from childhood to lower secondary school. Following the Russian invasion, on 24 February, an unprecedented race of solidarity with the Ukrainian people took place. People who have made apartments available, opened their homes, set up material collection centers. Almost seven months old, the words of Maurizio Tentarelli, who coordinated a very active aid and sorting center in his village (Chiaverano), give a sense of the situation. “The war in Ukraine has now taken a back seat in Italian public opinion,” he observes. An argument crushed by other looming (from the election campaign to the fear of price increases) that has caused a sort of deaf addiction. In Ivrea, it must be said, every Saturday since the war began, a varied group of members of various associations gather for a tenacious garrison that has become a fixed appointment.

The issue of war in Ukraine has not even overshadowed the Misericordia of Ivrea, which follows a group of 38 people and has open doors for anyone in need, whether they are entities, individuals, individuals. The headquarters are in via Di Vittorio 15. Large and spacious rooms. There are, stacked and ready to be distributed, clothes, linens, household items. All new material but which cannot be sold, coming from a virtuous circuit. Filippo Mazzacori is the governor of the Misericordia of Ivrea: “The material arrives – he says – we check it and distribute it to those in need”. Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians. All those who are in need find the door open to Mercy. And in recent weeks, many have knocked. Among other things, the beginning of September is always special, with the start of schools and an increase in costs on families. It is no coincidence that this year the Misericordia di Ivrea relaunches the Color a smile initiative by inviting people who will shop in stores displaying the project flyer to purchase a second stationery product to be used for less fortunate students.

On the Ukrainians the discourse is complex and the energies put in place by the Misericordia of Ivrea are many. The type of reception on Ukrainians is varied, born in many cases on the support of private citizens and small communities. Beyond the push, however, a daily commitment is needed. The language barrier is great and the effort for integration is great. The children in the area were all placed in school. Solidarity is made, in these cases, necessarily of many material things, but of just as many (and equally important) immaterial. It is worth mentioning the event on Sunday 11 September, from 3 pm.

Mazzacori indicates the square in via Di Vittorio, in front of the headquarters. He is already smiling: «We will put on an inflatable and there will be face painting and the cart of the ice cream shop». The flyer is yellow and blue, like the colors of the Ukrainian flag and is bilingual. «The title of the party – adds Mazzacori – is Welcome children !. It is a party for Ukrainian and Italian children. It is a peaceful afternoon of play, where children can socialize and be together, Italians, Ukrainians and the children who will be there ». In looking beyond the emergency, Mazzacori explains how collaborations and availability of all kinds have been activated, from foundations to employment agencies to help find employment on the basis of skills. “We talked to every person we follow – he underlines – to understand with them what they know and can do”. Among the stories there are also those who have made themselves available to lend a hand, to compatriots and not. And the psychological counter also continues. The next appointment is on Saturday 17 September at 3 pm, at the Misericordia headquarters in via Di Vittorio. It is a project focused on psychological support for Ukrainian refugees, mothers with children, and carried out by a group of psychologists and psychotherapists with the aim of helping to process a traumatic experience. A way to help and support over time. –