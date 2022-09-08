If you devour food in a flash you risk serious health consequences. Perhaps not everyone knows: eating slowly is the key to well-being.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Finish a dish on time record. If to be voracious it satisfies immediately, in the long term it has serious repercussions on health, more than you think.

If you believe that eating fast does not involve anything on the body, you fall into error: you will have harmful consequences not only on the body linebut also on the salute in general.

Eat quickly: if you devour food, you risk serious consequences

First of all, eating quickly determines theweight gain: if you exaggerate, in fact, in terms of time you risk devouring everything immediately and you don’t give your mind the right time to be satisfied.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

There is not only the hunger of the stomach, but also that of the brain: the mind needs to perceive that it is nourished since food is also enjoyment.

I know yes gulps everything down too quickly you will not even understand that you have eaten it and will immediately want to eat more, exaggerating and consequently putting on weight.

Another consequence is theincreased cholesterola factor that increases exposure to cardiovascular pathologies therefore always to be kept under control. According to experts we should at least pass 20 minutes at the table per mealremembering to chew slowly.

L’Power supply mindfull is the turning point: by eating slowly and in a conscious way you will be able to feel more tastes, making you feel satiety more. Therefore it is particularly ideal for anyone who is a dietbut not only that: everyone should eat slowly for improve digestion.

Eating slowly also helps to reconnect with the present moment, disconnecting the plug to the point of being considered a moment of meditation.