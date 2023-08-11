They showed almost nothing. Plzeň is a different level, the Maltese coach acknowledged

On shots 22:3, of which on goal 11:1, ball possession 65:35% in favor of Pilsen. And above all, a high goal difference, after which the duel in Malta should be just a formality.

The Gzira team, full of Brazilians and Colombians, caught the eye as soon as they ran onto the pitch. Some of the defenders and attackers looked more like rugby players or wrestlers with their shapely figures. Everyone was curious to see what the guests would show in the Štrunec Gardens. Answer? Almost nothing.

“It was really a lesson. Pilsen is on a different level, a big difference. The better team deservedly won by four goals. It was a great experience for the boys. We are not used to playing such matches regularly. The level of our league is certainly not the same as the Czech top leagues,” Abdilla admitted after the match.

Unexpectedly, Pilsen got into the penalty area with almost every offensive action. The lanky defenders couldn’t handle one-on-one battles, and neither did the attackers on the other side. In addition, the West Bohemians hit the goal structure four times and wasted other chances.

“Now we are looking forward to the matches in the domestic league. We had a lot of changes before the season, we are building the team and we have a long process ahead of us. But we’re looking forward to the rematch,” stated the coach and denied that the warm weather in Malta should fundamentally help Gzira in any way.

“We don’t get superpowers and more quality by playing in the sun. Pilsen will be the better team again. But we are not throwing in the towel, we will fight and try to get a good result,” he added.

