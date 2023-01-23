Home Sports Thiago Motta: “We deserved more. Weather? 55 actual minutes are few”
Thiago Motta: "We deserved more. Weather? 55 actual minutes are few"

Thiago Motta: "We deserved more. Weather? 55 actual minutes are few"

A 1-1 between Bologna e Cremona that leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the rossoblùs. The team of Thiago Motta creates a lot but is not very concrete in front of the opponent’s goal, especially in the second half. The run-up to a European placement slows down. This is the comment of the Italian-Brazilian coach to the microphones of Dazn:

“I liked my team a lot, we played a good match. It’s a shame we played very little, only 55 minutes of effective time. These are things we all need to improve on. A difficult match against a team that had its reasons, they too fought. They lost time because they let them. We continued and found an equaliser, without being able to take the lead. However, we remained cold, trying to play football. Now let’s think about resting and the next game.”

