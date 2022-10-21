SPEAK THIAW

Speaking to the microphones of ‘Milan Tv‘, Malick Thiaw gave an interview. Here are her statements.

On the debut against Verona: “It all happened very quickly, I didn’t have time to think. You just have to be ready but yes, it was a moment of great pride for me and my family, for how much I worked. It was very nice, me He liked it a lot. In these situations, you just have to think about how you can help the team, to win the game and I had only that in mind. “

On Milan: “Every day I learn something new about this great club. The fans are fantastic, we are in a famous team not only in Italy, but all over the world and here you learn that people recognize you more than Germany. I’m really happy to be in this top club “.

On the difference between Serie A and Bundesliga: “Serie A is different from the Bundesliga, they are two great leagues but in Italy there is more tactics, we work more on this aspect. You play fast football even if when I watched the matches from Germany it seemed slower of the Bundesliga but I realized that it is not like that, it is also faster. So a very tactical but fast football, these are the differences with Germany. “

On the relationship with Pioli: “For me, making my debut at San Siro is a goal and I hope to do it soon. In every training session I try to convince the Coach to give me a chance, who can count on me and gives me a lot of advice: I feel good with him.” See also Phoenix.com 5-1 reversed China News Network to get a good start for the 2022 Cyber ​​Cup_Domestic Football_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com

On the match against Monza: “There are no easy games in Serie A and Monza will try to have a great game because playing against Milan certainly gives extra motivation but we are preparing well and we will do our best to play a great game in front of our fans and win the game “. Milan, Cardinal speaks: “I want to move things”.