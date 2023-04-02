Original title: thick eyebrows 38+17 James 18+10+6 Lakers reverse Timberwolves to 7th

On April 1, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Los Angeles Lakers challenged the Minnesota Timberwolves away. After the game, the Lakers reversed and defeated the Pelicans 123-111, and their ranking rose to 7th in the Western Conference.

Focus players:

For the Lakers, James made 7 of 19 shots and scored 18 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks; Brother Nongmei scored 38 points, 17 rebounds and 2 blocks, and blasted the Wolves with 17 points in the final quarter.

Other player stats:

For the Lakers, apart from Zhan Mei, Vanderbilt had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Austin Reeves had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, D’Angelo Russell had 12 points, 10 assists and 2 steals, Shi Luo De 11 points, 6 assists and 2 steals, Hachimura 4 points and 6 rebounds, Gabriel 4 points and 2 rebounds, Malik Beasley 9 points and 6 rebounds.

For the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Towns 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Gobert 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals, Edwards 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Conley 25 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists Assists and 3 steals, Kyle Anderson 17 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks, Taurean Prince 6 points and 3 rebounds.

Specific scores: 27-29, 28-36, 35-18, 33-28 (the Lakers are in front).

Game review:

In the first quarter, Gobert scored a layup and the Timberwolves took the lead. But soon, Brother Nongmei made 1 of 2 free throws for a foul, and the Wolves responded. Since then, McDaniels, Conley and Towns took turns to score, and the home team maintained the advantage. On the Lakers side, Nongmei and Shuila also succeeded in attacking successively. Entering the latter part of this quarter, Malik Beasley stepped out of the Lakers bench and faced his former owner Timberwolves, he hit three cold-blooded three-pointers in a row to even the score. Next, Schroeder succeeded in a jumper, and Kyle Anderson also made an emergency stop shot. After the single quarter, the Wolves temporarily led 29-27.

In the second quarter, Reeves scored a layup + three-pointers consecutively, and James scored 2+1 with a layup. In the middle of this section, Lao Zhan completed a dunk in the counterattack and stopped the opponent. After the timeout, Gobert and Conley sang a duet. Gobert dunked twice and Conley made a three-pointer and a throw. Entering the latter part of the quarter, Edwards cut into dunks to break the scoring shortage in sports games, and Anderson also hit a three-pointer. At this time, the home team led by 10 points. After that, Edwards and Vanderbilt succeeded in attacking the basket one after another. After halftime, the Timberwolves temporarily led 65-55.

Changing sides to fight again, Towns made a layup and scored 2+1, and the Wolves opened first again. On the Lakers side, James sent a big cap in the defense, and made a tip-up on the offensive end, trying to lead the team to catch up. The time came to the middle of the third quarter. Brother Nongmei stepped on his teammate Gabriel behind him when he grabbed a rebound and landed. Then he fell to the ground and didn’t get up for a long time. But the game was not suspended, and the Lakers took advantage of the chaos to play two consecutive rounds. In addition, thick eyebrows also returned to the field after a short treatment. At 4 minutes and 19 seconds into the three quarters, Schroeder scored a layup and the Lakers overtook the score. Next, the Zijin Army continued to expand their advantage. As James cut into the dunk and succeeded, after three quarters, the Lakers led 90-83.

In the final quarter, James broke through and scored 2+1, and assisted Gabriel to make a hook shot. After that, Brother Nongmei took over the offense, and he easily broke through the 30-point mark with penalty shots. The Wolves suffered a blow here, and Gobert briefly returned to the locker room for treatment with a sprained knee. Nongmei took the opportunity to continue to attack the inside line, and he scored 17 points in a single quarter. After that, Gobert returned to the game quickly, but he was unable to reverse the decline. The Lakers always maintain an advantage by relying on a stable offense and defense. In the end, after the game was over, the Lakers reversed and defeated the Timberwolves 123-111.

Both starting lineups:

Lakers: Jared Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Austin Reeves, D’Angelo Russell

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley

