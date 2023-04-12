Home Sports Third World Cup game ends in a draw – sport.ORF.at
Third World Cup game ends in a draw – sport.ORF.at

The third game of the World Chess Championship in Astana between Jan Nepomnyashchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw. Neither the Russian nor the Chinese were able to gain an advantage on Wednesday, so they agreed to a draw like in the opening game, this time after 30 moves. The fourth duel will take place on Thursday.

Nepomnyashchi took the lead on Monday with a win in the second duel and is still one point ahead at 2:1. 14 games are played with a long thinking time.

A win earns a point, and a tie gives each player half a point. Whoever reaches 7.5 points first wins. In the event of a tie, the decision will be made in the tie-break, which is scheduled for April 30th.

The prize money is two million euros. Permanent world champion Magnus Carlsen did not compete due to lack of motivation.

