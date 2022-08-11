Original title: The deaf football team will represent Lijiang in the Provincial Paralympic Games next month

Since the beginning of July, in the football field of Lijiang Sports Center, a team has been training every day. They are the deaf football team of Lijiang Special Education School and the first deaf football team in Lijiang City.

The football team is actively training and preparing for the game.

The team was formed in 2020, and the 12 players are all hearing-impaired students. Soccer coach Wang Yisong communicates with his players, and between players by gestures, eyes and body. Although they cannot communicate in words, it does not affect their love for football. Football, in their silent world, exudes a unique charm.

football teamActively train for battle.

It is reported that the deaf football team will participate in the 12th Yunnan Disabled Games and the 6th Special Olympics 7-a-side football match for the deaf held in Yuxi City from September 3 to 10. Currently, the team is actively preparing for the battle. (Reporter Zeng Runmin)

Football team coach and team photo。