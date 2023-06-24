“This happens to look for trails.” Moto3, absurd rear-end collision in the pit lane at Assen – Video

Sea Oncu slow down, Ryusei Yamanaka he makes a mistake and hits it right in the middle pit lane. It is the cold breaking latest news of the absurd collision that was seen during the free practice of the Moto3 ad shafts for the Grand Prix of the Netherlands. The Turk on the saddle Ktmwinner of the last race at Sachsenring, came out of the pits normally. The Japanese of the GasGas Aspar team immediately rushed behind him, but then he made a serious mistake: he lowered the gaze on the dashboard of his motorcycle. As he didn’t notice with Oncu, maybe annoyed by the presence of his rival behind him, he had slowed down. Yamanaka with the throttle always open hit the Ktm in front of him.

The Japanese rider and his bike found themselves on the asphalt, while Oncu continued for a few meters before having to stop and go back to the pits: he suffered damage to the rear wing. Yamanaka has certainly paid for his distraction by destroying his GasGas Aspar, while awaiting a decision from the stewards on a possible penalty. While the absurd accident rekindled the controversy over the exasperated search for slipstreams which by now increasingly characterizes free practice and qualifying. Not only in Moto3it happens more and more often also in MotoGp.

In fact, in the comments below the MotoGP post showing the rear-end collision, many enthusiasts complain about this situation. And among others also appears the position of Ayumu Sasakianother Japanese driver of the Moto3 (racing for the Max Racing Team): “This is what happens when people they want to follow you in the morning,” he writes to Oncu. Which responds with the emoticons of a laugh.

