Morochos dedicate their new single to pets

by admin
Morochos is a duo made up of two twins who mix flamenco and reggae to spread good vibes and joy with their music wherever they go. The project was born after a van trip through Brazil interrupted due to COVID-19, and upon their return to Madrid they began working on their first album, “With little things to be happy”. It has allowed them to tour numerous venues and cities in the country.

Now they have published the first preview of their second studio album, where they will continue with their particular happy sound and optimistic lyrics. “Drool and scratches” talks about the special bond between people and their dogs, who teach us to be happy every day. They want to honor all the dogs in the world and their owners, taking inspiration from their dog Sam. The theme has the close and natural sound typical of Morochosand is accompanied by a video clip that compiles the best moments of the brothers with Sam.

Morochos they will release their second album next year, but at the end of June you will be able to listen to the first single. In addition, they will close their tour with two concerts in Barcelona and Madrid next December. They will be in the Copernicus room from Madrid on December 1, and in Sidecar from Barcelona on December 12.. Tickets are on sale at this link.

