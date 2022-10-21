Home Sports This sentence resonates with me the most丨Wang Shun, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Let more young people fall in love with sports——Zhejiang Online
Sports

This sentence resonates with me the most丨Wang Shun, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Let more young people fall in love with sports——Zhejiang Online

by admin
This sentence resonates with me the most丨Wang Shun, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Let more young people fall in love with sports——Zhejiang Online
This sentence resonates with me the most丨Wang Shun, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of <a data-ail="578237" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>: Let more young people fall in love with <a data-ail="578237" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/sports/" >sports</a>——Zhejiang Online

2022-10-21 17:23
Source: Zhejiang News Client

Character card:

Wang Shun, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, athlete of the swimming department of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College

The most resonant sentence: “Strengthen youth sports work, promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports, and speed up the construction of a sports power.”

I started swimming at the age of 6 and have been with the pool for 22 years. Here, I have gained a lot, especially winning the men’s 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which is very exciting.

As an athlete, I have personally experienced the achievements of Chinese sports in the past ten years. I have experienced that training methods have become more scientific, the training team has continued to grow, and competitive sports have developed better. I have also witnessed more and more people participating in physical exercise. National fitness has been carried out in depth.

Building a sports power is inseparable from everyone’s efforts. After listening to the report, I have strengthened my determination to continuously pursue excellence. Next, I will make every effort to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Paris Olympics and other events, and strive for good results. I also hope that through my own efforts, more people, especially young people, will pay attention to sports, love on sports.

Editor: Zhang Dalei



24950607

This sentence resonates with me the most丨Wang Shun, representative of the 20th National Congress: Let more young people fall in love with sports

101128

Hot News

news

Zhejiang News Client

2022-10-21 17:23:33

See also  The National Wushu Routine Championship ended, Fujian team won 5 gold and became the "biggest winner"

You may also like

Hockey. Cortina master of the ice but overtime...

How the dynamic price cap that the EU...

La Liga – Lewandowski doubles in 4 minutes!...

From Brazil, professional footballer calls his son… Kevin...

Moyashi chasing the blitz in the Savigliano away...

Snooker Northern Ireland Open: Zhou Yuelong, Lv Haotian...

Hans Niemann, chess player accused of cheating, sues...

Rugby, the stars of South Africa in Treviso:...

Ruggero Grava, emigrant of football: from Claut to...

S12 Knockout today’s schedule live broadcast time October...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy