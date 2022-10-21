2022-10-21 17:23

Wang Shun, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, athlete of the swimming department of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College

The most resonant sentence: “Strengthen youth sports work, promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports, and speed up the construction of a sports power.”

I started swimming at the age of 6 and have been with the pool for 22 years. Here, I have gained a lot, especially winning the men’s 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which is very exciting.

As an athlete, I have personally experienced the achievements of Chinese sports in the past ten years. I have experienced that training methods have become more scientific, the training team has continued to grow, and competitive sports have developed better. I have also witnessed more and more people participating in physical exercise. National fitness has been carried out in depth.

Building a sports power is inseparable from everyone’s efforts. After listening to the report, I have strengthened my determination to continuously pursue excellence. Next, I will make every effort to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Paris Olympics and other events, and strive for good results. I also hope that through my own efforts, more people, especially young people, will pay attention to sports, love on sports.