For the winter, the ski lifts and ski areas of Tyrol once again invest in the comfort of skiers, without neglecting the new proposals for new destinations (with special effects) to be explored with curiosity, such as the Infotainment Show Experience Tirol, the VISORIUM and YOUR DOME Tyrol.

This winter you might be surprised by Tyrol

In 2001, the Schwaz planetarium in Tyrol was inaugurated in a newly constructed building. For over 20 years, visitors have been able to enjoy various shows on the theme of stars and space. Now, with the conversion into YOUR DOME Tirol, a vision has become reality: with the transformation into an adventure dome with a 360-degree convertible dome, visitors will be immersed in magical worlds of sights and sounds with films, shows and concerts starting from winter 2023/24. The major renovation will be completed with the redesign of the shop, café and external facilities.

New indoor facility Visorium · Mayrhofen-Hippach

On an area of ​​over 2,000 m², the Visorium, a completely new indoor facility dedicated to stories, legends and landmarks, will open in winter 2023/24 in Mayrhofen in the Zillertal. Escape rooms, laser tag and adventure golf offer visitors the opportunity to discover the Rear Zillertal from a completely new perspective.

Keyword edutainment: Entertainment and various activities are intended to convey interesting facts about the Zillertal. As for culinary delights, the new Schnogerei restaurant spoils guests with local dishes, inspired by grandmother’s cooking.

Il nuovo Infotainment Show Experience Tirol · Innsbruck

A special way to experience Tyrol is the new excursion destination Experience Tirol in the “Kaufhaus Tyrol” department store in the heart of the Tyrolean capital Innsbruck. On an area of ​​512 m², visitors spend 60 minutes passing through five interactive rooms, where they can discover spectacular views and captivating stories about Tyrol thanks to the latest technologies such as virtual reality, holograms or 360° projections. The five narrated worlds revolve around the themes of nature, tradition, history, art and sport and are designed to attract both locals and guests, but also adults and children.

Albert Adler SpieleWelt di Ravensburger · Mayrhofen-Hippach

In winter 2023/24, a 140 m² indoor play world will open its doors directly at the mountain station of the Ahornbahn cable car in Mayrhofen in the Zillertal.

The Albert Adler SpieleWelt by Ravensburger is an ideal destination not only in bad weather and offers fun and games for children aged three years and up with a large climbing wall, a playhouse, an eagle’s nest with listening stations, tables GraviTrax and Brio gaming machines as well as giant puzzles.

New cultural center Trautson Castle · Wipptal

A new cultural and event center opens its doors in the Wipptal: Trautson Castle near Matrei am Brenner. Over the course of six years, the culturally and historically significant area was partially renovated and expanded with a new modern building. As part of exhibitions, readings, workshops and concerts, the history of the castle and the region, cuisine, music, art and literature in rural areas will be conveyed here in the future. Furthermore, the rooms can be rented for events. The castle can be reached via a newly built suspension bridge over the Sill. www.schloss-trautson.tirol

Winter activities away from the slopes

Ice skating in the “Reutte on Ice” park · Naturparkregion Reutte, the largest ice rink in western Austria: Already on 17 November 2023, the new highlight event “Reutte on Ice” in the Reutte Nature Park region will open with a concert by DJ Ötzi. In the near future, the former “Reuttener Ice Dream” will be expanded by more than 2,000 m² with ice rinks in the Reuttener Park am Untermarkt and a second ice rink, making it the largest ice rink in western Austria. This can also be used for activities such as curling and ice hockey. With a harmonious lighting concept, the ice skating rink in the center of Reutte will become a winter attraction in the region, which will be opened at the end of February 2024. www.reutte.com/reutteonice

New family toboggan run in Kühtai · Innsbruck region

At over 2,000 meters above sea level, the new family toboggan run in Kühtai offers pure tobogganing fun for young and old on a total length of 1,300 meters and 14 hairpin bends. Before sledding enthusiasts set off for the rapid descent after the 50-minute climb on the hiking trail, the Graf Ferdinand Haus invites you to stop for a bite to eat. By the way, the toboggan run – as well as the hiking trail up to the starting point of the ski lift – is also illuminated at night.

New ice climbing routes in Kappl and See · Paznaun-Ischgl

Both beginners and experienced climbers will find something for themselves in Paznaun on four new ice climbing routes in Kappl and See.

The “Benzinbrüder Holdernach”, “Sinsner Eissüule” and “Moos Eisfall” routes in Kappl and the “Glasur l’amour” in See are all located between 1,100 and 1,500 meters above sea level and offer the opportunity to climb impressive waterfalls of ice in the breathtaking winter landscape of Paznaun.

READ ALSO: 5 experiences in Tyrol for an alternative winter

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Facebook

X

