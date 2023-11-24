Home » Marina Di Guardo stops in Palermo for the presentation of her book “What I hid” on Friday
World

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

Marina Di Guardo, mother of Chiara, Valentina and Francesca Ferragni, returns to her native Sicily to present her new book. Appointment on Friday 24 November at La Feltrinelli in Palermo at 6pm for the presentation of his new thriller, the ninth, entitled “Quelli che ti hidevo” published by Mondadori. The writer is back with a new book…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Marina Di Guardo stops in Palermo, on Friday the presentation of her book "What I hid" appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

