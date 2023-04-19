Thomas Tuchel: Shawn Parker about being scared in Mainz training – FSV MAINZ 05

Most football professionals become famous through goals, triumphs or tears. He through a video on which he cannot be seen at all: Shawn Parker (30) played at Mainz 05 under Thomas Tuchel (49) from 2012 to 2014. A training videoin which the striker is mercilessly crushed by the coach, is still a hit on social media today and has been clicked on millions of times.

Before Tuchel’s return to Mainz as head coach of FC Bayern, SPORT BILD spoke to his most famous “victim”.

SPORT BILD: What was the feeling of being folded like that?

Shawn Parker: Of course I didn’t feel good at that moment, I was 19 years old. But now I can laugh about it. Football is not a kindergarten, there are not only beautiful moments.

How often are you asked about the video?

Very often. My friends like to joke about it. I also notice how many people even know the video by heart.

Was Tuchel right? One of his accusations was: “Everyone plays the ball deep, but you have a better idea…”

I was a free spirit then as now, especially on the pitch. I didn’t always do that or play the pass that everyone expects. In my creativity I sometimes made wrong decisions. Then there’s just the lid. In retrospect, I understood the whole thing better.

In what way?

Coaches want to wake up teams at certain moments, something like this doesn’t just happen with Thomas Tuchel. Other trainers have this fire too. A Steffen Baumgart will also make such announcements in Cologne. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Was there such a shit more often?

It was unique in form. There were always clear announcements. But it wasn’t like I walked in in the morning and he yelled at me. There was also a lot of praise, for example when he explained in a video session when I behaved well. But of course nobody sees that (laughs).

On May 6, 2014, Parker was not the only one who received an announcement from Tuchel. The coach called out to today’s Mainz defense boss Stefan Bell (31): “That’s your third bad pass in the build-up game!” show that too!”

It was a crucial week for Mainz, four days later it was against HSV for a place in the qualification for the Europa League. Mainz won 3-2, came to Europe – and Tuchel announced his retirement after the game. He took a year off and took over Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2015.

At the time of the video, did you realize that this would be the last week of training under Tuchel?

No. He only announced his departure at the closing ceremony after the last game of the season, which came as a surprise.

Was Tuchel the best coach you’ve ever had?

Yes. He shaped me the most, I had the most successful time under him in Mainz. Such announcements as in the video also had a reason…

Enlarge

Among other things, Tuchel asked Parker: “What ideas do you use to play football” and raged: “It’s up here for me!” Photo: imago/Jan Huebner

Which?

In Mainz we weren’t the best individual players when I was there. We only functioned as a collective. You were also allowed to be creative, but everyone had to fill in their own things. He wanted to sensitize you to that. Otherwise we wouldn’t have made it into the Europa League.

What distinguished him?

He had an answer for every situation and every opponent and a suitable target. We often looked at each other afterwards and said: That’s awesome, it works exactly as he says it does. He wins you over and you have security on the pitch.

Tuchel returns with Bayern at the weekend: Has he changed?

He has matured, I have the impression that he reacts to situations more calmly and patiently than before.

In 2014 Parker left Mainz, switched to FC Augsburg and later played for Nuremberg and Fürth. After retiring, he founded a football school in 2020 Shawn Parker Academy, the above all Holiday Training Camps for six to 12 year olds. Parker had the idea that he could later become a youth coach during his career.

Did you take something away from Tuchel for your time as a coach?

I try to incorporate one or two of his things, mostly small game forms. The children may sometimes be overwhelmed by the specifications. This is on purpose so I can see their reactions and they can learn from them.

Enlarge

Shawn Parker (right) with SPORTBILD reporter Lukas Dombrowski Photo: private

At the weekend, Tuchel returns to Mainz in the Bundesliga, where he meets his ex-player Bo Svensson. You played 18 games together with him. What is your memory of Svensson?

He was one of the experienced professionals and a type of defender who wanted to show what was going on in training – especially for us young players. It often happened that he straddled and let me jump over the blade.

Why is Mainz so successful with him?

Actually, nothing has changed under Thomas at the moment. Even today other teams like Wolfsburg, Gladbach, Leverkusen or Leipzig are better in terms of individual players. But thanks to the collective, Mainz is in front of them or close in the table. That is what sets this club apart. Anyone who comes to Mainz knows that it’s disgusting to play there as an opponent. That’s the only way it works.