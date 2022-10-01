Home Sports three degrees of evolution – Video Gazzetta.it
We retrace the history of an iconic model for Honda, the Cbr 600, a motorcycle that in its 35-year history has been able to evolve while remaining faithful to the basic concepts that inspired the Japanese engineers back in 1987, the model’s debut year. Let’s find out how the Cbr 600 has revolutionized the world of motorcycling, inventing a category that did not exist before and decreeing, in fact, the end of the 750 cc sports bikes. In comparison, three generations of CBRs, the 600s of 2001 and 2011 and the latest arrival, the brand new Cbr 650 R which has the task of carrying on the glorious lineage of mid-displacement Honda CBRs.
