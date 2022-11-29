Home Sports Three Kingdoms Go Challenge Ends Jiang Dongyun’s Winning Streak
Three Kingdoms Go Challenge Ends Jiang Dongyun’s Winning Streak

2022-11-29 13:31:15.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Wang Hengzhi Qin Huajiang

The 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World Go Team Championship (referred to as the Three Kingdoms Go Challenge) ended the eighth game online on the 28th. Chinese chess player Lian Xiao defeated South Korean chess player Jiang Dongyun in the middle game. On the 29th, he will accept the Japanese team leader Iyama Yuta’s attack.

In this set, Jiang Dongrun played black first, and the two played relatively smoothly in the first half of the set. But in the second half of the game, Jiang Dongrun, who had already won four consecutive victories in the group arena, was exhausted. First he failed to catch Lian Xiao’s mistake, and then there was the huge loss of Xiao Jie that caused the death of the dragon on the left side of black chess. mistake. After that, the two played another 20 moves, and Jiang Dongyun conceded in the middle game.

Lian Xiao ended Jiang Dongyun’s winning streak. On the 29th, he will accept the challenge of Japanese team leader Yuta Iyama. This game is also the last game of the second stage. It is worth mentioning that the Japanese team had not won a game with four players before. If Yuta Iyama loses, the Japanese team will be out early. At present, both the Chinese team and the South Korean team still have three chess players.

