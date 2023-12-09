The Beijing Beikong team reversed the CBA regular season game against the Tianjin Ronggang Pioneer Men’s Basketball Team, resulting in a regrettable loss for the Tianjin team. The game, which took place in the 14th round of the 2023-2024 CBA regular season, saw the Tianjin Ronggang Pioneer Men’s Basketball Team struggle with injuries and ultimately succumb to a 97-116 loss at home to the Beijing North Control Team.

Following the game, Tianjin team head coach Zhang Qingpeng expressed disappointment, citing the team’s limited personnel and physical fitness due to injuries. Zhang Qingpeng also expressed hope for the team’s quick recovery in light of the current challenges they are facing.

Leading up to the game, both teams were evenly matched, with the Beikong team boasting 6 wins and 7 losses, and the Tianjin team having 5 wins and 8 losses. However, the Tianjin team faced additional setbacks, as it was plagued by injured players and impacted by the flu. The team could barely field the 12 players required for the game, with former Tianjin players Jin Xin and Meng Zikai performing exceptionally for the Beikong team.

The Tianjin team started the game strong, making 7 of 13 three-pointers in the first quarter and securing a 30-20 lead. However, the North Control team steadily caught up in the second quarter, ultimately overtaking the Tianjin team. Despite a remarkable play by Li Rongpei in the last 5 seconds of the first half, which secured a 53-49 lead for the Tianjin team, the Beikong team proved formidable in the later quarters.

In the end, the Tianjin team’s shortcomings, including more mistakes and a weaker performance in the third and fourth quarters, led to their defeat. The Beikong team capitalized on fast breaks and saw standout performances from players like Meng Zikai, who scored 20 points, contributing to the Tianjin team’s loss.

The Beijing Beikong team’s impressive turnaround and the Tianjin Ronggang Pioneer Men’s Basketball Team’s struggle to maintain their lead serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the CBA regular season and the challenges teams face in maintaining their competitiveness.

Share this: Facebook

X

