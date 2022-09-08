Tim Hardaway: People thought Curry’s career would be over with injury, but he did crazy things

Live Broadcast, September 8 News Today, Warriors star Tim Hardaway was interviewed by Bay Area reporter Monte Poole, during which he talked about the injuries and troubles Curry encountered in the early days of his career.

“What Curry is doing is crazy, it’s absurd, and I know why he’s doing it. A lot of people thought he was going to die[in the beginning of his career]when he kept getting hurt and people thought his career would be ruined by Ended early with an ankle injury. But he’s been trying to get his ankle strong and he’s coming back and showing people, ‘Yeah, I’m going to stay, I’m going to play hard, I’m going to win games for this team Win a championship.’ I have nothing but praise for him,” Tim Hardaway said.

“We could see how focused he was on the court, how focused he was on how to play, how he understood what needed to be done for his team to win, and he walked on the court and did that, both offensively and defensively. (Some players) are underperforming because they don’t have the time and energy Curry has to put in, to shoot, work hard and stay in shape, it’s a day-to-day, year-to-year thing.” Tim Hadda Wei finally said this.

Curry repeatedly sprained his ankle in his second season in the NBA before undergoing surgery, which sidelined him for the majority of the following season amid widespread uncertainty about Curry’s career prospects.

