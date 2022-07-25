Original title: To win is to win the championship, the word “spell” is the key to the East Asian Cup women’s football final game, the Chinese team will play against Japan

Reporter Ji Yu

At 18:20 on the evening of July 26th, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team will usher in the last round of the East Asia Cup. The opponent is the Japanese women’s football team. The outcome of this game will determine the final champion of the cup. For the Chinese women’s football team, which has never reached the East Asian Cup, it will be the theme of the game to strive for victory.

In the group stage, the Japanese women’s football team won two consecutive victories and ranked first with 6 points. The Chinese women’s football team defeated Chinese Taipei 2:0 and equalized South Korea 1:1, earning 4 points. With 6 points in hand, the Japanese women’s football team only needs a draw to win the championship. The Chinese women’s football team is slightly passive, and must win to win the championship.

The Japanese women’s football team has the genes of the East Asian Cup champion. At present, the Japanese women’s football team has won the East Asia Cup three times, and is tied with the North Korean women’s football team for the most championships. The Chinese women’s football team has yet to win the championship. For the Chinese women’s football team, this battle cannot be lost. Once lost, the team’s runner-up position will no longer be stable, and it may fall to the third runner-up position.

Judging from the historical battles, if the Chinese women’s football team wants to win, they must work hard. The two sides have met 43 times in history, and the Chinese women’s team has 20 wins, 7 draws and 16 losses, and has the upper hand. However, in the past 6 games between the two sides, the Chinese women’s football team has a record of 2 wins and 4 losses, which is not dominant. The most recent match between the two sides took place at the Women’s Asian Cup at the beginning of the year.

In the women’s Asian Cup semi-final, the Chinese women’s football team equalized Japan 1:1 in regular time, and continued to tie 2:2 in extra time. In the end, the Chinese women’s football team eliminated the opponent with a total score of 6:5 in the penalty shootout 4:3. Although Japan took the lead in the whole game, the women’s football girls still fought for the victory.

In fact, the spirit of perseverance and perseverance has become an important symbol of Chinese women’s football. In recent games, the Chinese women’s football team has frequently staged reversals and equalizers, interpreting the spiritual connotation of “sounding roses”. In the face of opponents whose ranking and strength are stronger than their own, the Chinese women’s football team will definitely implement the “spelling formula” to the end.

In this East Asian Cup, the Chinese women’s football team and the Japanese women’s football team are familiar strangers to each other. Compared with the Asian Cup, the Japanese women’s football team has made a lot of adjustments in the lineup. Only 14 people in the Asian Cup lineup are retained, and 11 “newcomers” have joined the team. At the same time, the Chinese women’s football team played with a “semi-main lineup” in the first two games, and the main lineup has not yet emerged.

“It’s still a secret now, and you’ll know when the time comes.” Coach Shui Qingxia said when asked before the game how he would deploy against Japan. In this crucial matchup related to the championship, the Chinese women’s football team is expected to make a major contribution.

In the last round of the match against the South Korean women’s football team, Xiao Yuyi, Wang Shuang and Tang Jiali came on the bench successively. Not surprisingly, in this game, the three main players are expected to start together. “The use of Wang Shuang and Tang Jiali is still based on the needs of the entire team.” Shui Qingxia said before the game.

“The Chinese women’s football team is the opponent we least want to lose.” Japanese women’s football defender Mayo Miyagawa said in an interview before the game. Like the Korean women’s football team, the Japanese women’s football team also wants to complete its revenge on the Asian Cup. However, just before the game, the team’s two defenders, Lin Kanae and Kitagawa Hikaru, withdrew due to injuries, which reduced the team’s strength. Can the Chinese women’s football team playing “away” reproduce the miracle of the Asian Cup?Return to Sohu, see more

