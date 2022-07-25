Original title: Direct access to ministries and commissions | Ministry of Public Security: Since 2018, 16,600 underworld organizations and groups have been destroyed. Supreme Law: Severely punish big data

Ministry of Public Security: In 2018, 16,600 underworld organizations and groups were destroyed

On July 25, the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee held a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Decade of China”. According to Sun Maoli, a member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, since 2018, a total of 16,600 underworld forces have been destroyed, and the fight against underworld forces has become one of the most popular events since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Maintain the high-pressure momentum of crackdown on eight major types of criminal crimes. The number of registered cases in 2021 will drop by 64.4% compared with 2012. The current homicide detection rate nationwide will reach 99%. my country has long been ranked among the countries with the lowest homicide rate in the world. Focus on multiple cases such as “pornography, gambling, drugs,” “theft, robbery,” “food and drug ring,” and other illegal crimes such as abduction and trafficking of women and children, and solve major cases faster and more small cases. Since June 2021, the number of telecommunications and network fraud crimes filed has dropped year-on-year for 12 consecutive months.

transportation Department:117,000 kilometers of national highways have been built

On July 25, the Ministry of Transport held a special press conference to interpret the “National Highway Network Planning” in depth.Wang Tai, Deputy Director of the Highway Bureau of the Ministry of Transportintroduce,The new “National Highway Network Planning” proposes that by 2035, the total scale of my country’s national highway network will be about 461,000 kilometers, including about 162,000 kilometers of national highways and about 299,000 kilometers of ordinary national roads. By the end of 2021, 117,000 kilometers of national highways have been built, and 257,700 kilometers of ordinary national highways have been opened to traffic, with a completion ratio of 85% and 96.5%, respectively.At present, the expressway network with the national expressway as the main body has covered 98.8% of urban areas with a population of more than 200,000 and prefecture-level administrative centers, connecting about 88% of county-level administrative regions and about 95% of the country’s population.

Supreme Law: Severely punish mandatory “choose one”, big data killing, etc.

According to the website of the Supreme People’s Court on July 25, the Supreme People’s Court recently issued the “Opinions on Providing Judicial Services and Guarantee for Accelerating the Construction of a Large Unified National Market”, which proposes to crack down on monopoly and unfair competition in accordance with the law. Strengthen judicial anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition, stop monopoly agreements, abuse of market dominance and other monopolistic behaviors in accordance with the law, severely crack down on unfair competition behaviors such as infringement of trade secrets, malicious squatting of trademarks, and counterfeiting, and strengthen scientific and technological innovation, information security, and people’s livelihood. The trial of unfair competition cases in key areas such as safeguards. Strengthen the judicial regulation of the monopoly of platform enterprises, promptly stop the use of data, algorithms, technical means, etc. to exclude and restrict competition, and severely punish in accordance with the law forcing “choose one”, big data, low-price dumping, forced tying and other violations of fairness Competition, disrupting market order, preventing platform monopoly and disorderly expansion of capital.

The Ministry of Public Security responded to the beating incident in Tangshan barbecue restaurant: thoroughly investigate the whole case

The Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Decade of China” on July 25.In response to the recent beating incident at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei, Liu Zhongyi, director of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, said that the public security organs will definitely investigate the whole case thoroughly and severely punish the crime in accordance with the law. According to Liu Zhongyi, the incident of beating people at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan aroused widespread concern in the society and caused bad social impact. The Ministry of Public Security attached great importance to it, and dispatched a working group as soon as possible, and dispatched experts from all over the country to guide the case investigation. At present, the investigation of the case is progressing smoothly, and the specific situation will be announced to the public.

The General Administration of Customs issued an announcement on preventing the introduction of monkeypox into my country According to the website of the General Administration of Customs on July 25, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 75 countries this year. The WHO has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. . In order to prevent the monkeypox epidemic from being introduced into my country and protect the health and safety of entry and exit personnel, an announcement is hereby issued. Persons from countries with monkeypox outbreaks who have been in contact with monkeypox cases or have symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and widespread rashes on the face and body should take the initiative to declare to the customs when entering the country. Personnel will take medical measures and carry out sampling tests in accordance with prescribed procedures. The customs will dynamically adjust the port prevention and control measures in real time according to the progress of the epidemic. Two Sectors: Further Broadening the Financing Channels of Cultural and Tourism Enterprises According to the People’s Bank of China website7moon25According to Japanese news, the People’s Bank of China and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism jointly issued the “Notice on Financial Support for the Recovery and Development of the Culture and Tourism Industry”, which proposed to further expand the financing channels for cultural and tourism enterprises.The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors and the Interbank Market Clearing House Co., Ltd. should make good use of the established“green channel”, simplify business processes, moderately relax information disclosure requirements, and increase support for qualified cultural and tourism enterprises. Encourage localities to explore and establish asset evaluation systems suitable for local cultural and tourism enterprises according to local conditions, and encourage each sub-industry of culture and tourism to explore and establish value evaluation systems for cultural and tourism products in their own industries, so as to further expand the financing channels of cultural and tourism enterprises.Support all localities to revitalize corporate assets according to local culture and characteristics of tourism enterprises and asset characteristics, and enhance their own"hematopoietic function"financial institutions should do a good job of corresponding financial services. The tail of the plane disintegrated and the passengers jumped to escape (video) | The disintegration of the tail of the plane | Tibet Airlines | China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: will promote the normalization of exclusive commercial pension insurance According to CCTV news client7moon25According to Japanese news, the relevant person in charge of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission recently stated that the pilot program of exclusive commercial endowment insurance has achieved good results, and the experience of the pilot work will be summarized in time to promote the normal development of this work. In the future, more qualified institutions will be allowed to operate, so that the results of the reform will benefit more people.as of6At the end of the month, the cumulative number of insured pieces of exclusive commercial endowment insurance19.610,000 pieces, of which employees in the new economy, new formats and flexible employment are insured2.9610,000 pieces. Chen Yixin:The old-age service facility land shall not be changed for use in violation of regulations According to news from China Changan.com on July 25, recently, the eighth departmental meeting of the National Special Office to crack down on pension fraud was held in the Ministry of Natural Resources. It is emphasized that the land used for elderly service facilities shall not be changed for use in violation of regulations. Chen Yixin emphasized that it is necessary to effectively increase the rectification of the problem of changing the use of land for elderly service facilities, and create a safe and comfortable living environment for the elderly to enjoy their old age. Wang Guanghua, Minister of Natural Resources, said that the national natural resources system must implement the deployment requirements of the Chamber of Commerce, take special rectification as a major event, and ensure that the problem of arbitrarily changing the use of land for elderly service facilities is effectively rectified. The national immigration management agency carries out a unified action for public security inspections on summer nights According to the National Immigration Service7moon25day news,7moon22day to day24Day and night, the national immigration management agency organized a centralized and unified operation of summer night security inspections, publicity and prevention in the border areas of ports, focusing on eliminating hidden security risks and cracking down on cross-border illegal and criminal activities such as illegal entry and exit.CCP dispatches police force310,000 people, check vehicles2810,000 vehicles, personnel9410,000 person-times, arresting current criminals145people, capture fugitives6people, drugs seized68.18Kilograms, all kinds of firearms24Branches, Controlled Knives219value of smuggled goods10.7810,000 yuan, which has effectively maintained the stability of the port border areas and ensured the safety of people’s lives and property. The self-monitoring technical guidance system for major industrial enterprises in my country has been basically established According to the news from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on July 25, since the "13th Five-Year Plan", the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has continuously explored the management mode of fixed pollution sources and formed a fixed pollution source supervision system centered on pollutant discharge permits. Enterprises carry out self-monitoring of pollutant discharge status, and it is the responsibility and obligation of pollutant discharge units to disclose self-monitoring data of pollutants on the national pollutant discharge permit management information platform.Up to now, a total of 73 technical specifications for the application and issuance of pollutant discharge licenses for industries and general processes have been issued, which are fully connected with the technical guidelines for self-monitoring of pollutant discharge units. For a few industries that do not have technical guidelines for self-monitoring, such as waste resource processing and daily chemical product manufacturing, monitoring can be carried out in accordance with the general rules. According to the statistical results of ecological environment, the “1+43+1” design system can cover most industries with more than 95% of major pollutant emissions, and can better support the implementation of the pollutant discharge permit system. 