Today Warriors VS Lone Ranger: Ku Zhuitang played Doncic's comeback and Irving was absent due to injury

On March 23, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Lone Ranger played against the Warriors at home.

The two sides announced today’s starting lineup before the game:

Warriors: Curry, Di Vincenzo, Clay, Dream Chaser, Looney;

Lone Ranger: Doncic, Green, Bullock, Kleber, Powell.

This campaign is also the comeback battle of Mavericks guard Luka Doncic since he was injured in early March. So far in his career, Doncic has averaged 30.2 points per game against the Warriors, ranking first among all opponents the Warriors have faced.

