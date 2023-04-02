Follow live and online the Formula 1 race today of the Australian Grand Prixwhich takes place from 07:00 (CET) at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

Spanish Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso, comes fourth after qualifying yesterday in the third round of the championship on the calendar. The other Spanish on the grill, Carlos Sainzfifth part.

Max Verstappen dominated in Q3 and the two Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton y George Russellslipped into the second and third place.

The Mexican Sergio Perezpartner of Max in the Red Bull team, he made a mistake in Q1 and starts today last.

