Follow live and online the Formula 1 race today of the Australian Grand Prixwhich takes place from 07:00 (CET) at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.
Spanish Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso, comes fourth after qualifying yesterday in the third round of the championship on the calendar. The other Spanish on the grill, Carlos Sainzfifth part.
Max Verstappen dominated in Q3 and the two Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton y George Russellslipped into the second and third place.
The Mexican Sergio Perezpartner of Max in the Red Bull team, he made a mistake in Q1 and starts today last.
DAZN, welcome to the best part
From SPORT, we tell you live everything that happens in today’s F1 race with our live comments. In addition, after the Grand Prix you will be able to read the best summary, as well as the statements of the protagonists.
WITHOUT RAIN!
Just over half an hour until today’s race starts at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. Third round of the F1 World Cup. The time has come. It seems that, finally, there will be no presence of rain on the circuit.
WE START!
Good morning! Welcome to the broadcast of Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix live and online.