Home Sports today’s Australian GP race, live and online
Sports

today’s Australian GP race, live and online

by admin
today’s Australian GP race, live and online

04/02/2023 at 06:20

CEST


Follow live and online the Formula 1 race today of the Australian Grand Prixwhich takes place from 07:00 (CET) at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

Spanish Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso, comes fourth after qualifying yesterday in the third round of the championship on the calendar. The other Spanish on the grill, Carlos Sainzfifth part.

Max Verstappen dominated in Q3 and the two Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton y George Russellslipped into the second and third place.

The Mexican Sergio Perezpartner of Max in the Red Bull team, he made a mistake in Q1 and starts today last.

DAZN, welcome to the best part

From SPORT, we tell you live everything that happens in today’s F1 race with our live comments. In addition, after the Grand Prix you will be able to read the best summary, as well as the statements of the protagonists.

WITHOUT RAIN!

Just over half an hour until today’s race starts at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. Third round of the F1 World Cup. The time has come. It seems that, finally, there will be no presence of rain on the circuit.

WE START!

Good morning! Welcome to the broadcast of Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix live and online.

Load more

See also  Nearly 400,000 people in NSW missed the chance of the Minister of Federal Epidemic Subsidy for injustice | Australia | Lockdown | Social Welfare

You may also like

Lukaku only doesn’t score with Inter, and Inzaghi-...

Bundesliga: Altach succeeds in liberating – sport.ORF.at

2023 March Madness Final Four highlights: Sanogo leads...

Louis Vuitton officially launched a new golf box...

is the current generation more versatile than before?

The groups for the Sunday matches of the...

The handball players of Plzeň, Karviné and Lovosic...

Elche 0-4 Barcelona: La Liga leaders move 15...

Bundesliga: WAC ended against Ried home misery

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy