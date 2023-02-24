Of Salvatore Riggio

The AC Milan midfielder dedicates a thesis to the social responsibility of the Rossoneri: who is Tommaso Pobega, the Harry Potter of football

Two weeks after Alessandro Buongiorno, defender of Turin, also Tommaso Pobega becomes a doctor. Indeed, the Milan midfielder does Graduated Thursday 23 February in Business Administration (Pegaso Telematic University), with a thesis on the Rossoneri club. In particular on the social responsibility of the club in via Aldo Rossi, with a chapter of the final work dedicated to the Milan Foundationwho turns 20 today.

I’m a worker, that’s the keyword. I like to make myself available to the team with intensity and commitment. I have been like this since I was a child, he told in 2020 at the time of La Spezia alla Gazzetta dello Sport. Pobega has always considered a plan B for his life. He graduated (80/100) at the scientific high school and then chose Economics. There is time for studying: When we only do one workout, I have half a day for books.

His nickname, coined by Rino Gattuso, Harry Potter. Also for the round glasses with which she arrived at Milanello. Waiting, Gattuso joked, for some magic on the pitch. Not just football and, as we have seen, not just studying. Pobega also enjoys cooking. It relaxes me preparing risottos of all kinds. I’m a good fork, even with desserts, if I didn’t have a strict diet to follow before taking the field at San Siro, it would be hard to win, he revealed in an interview with Il Foglio. One thing for sure. Pobega would like to be an inspiration: I cared so much, I’m glad I made my parents happy. I hope that younger players can take inspiration from my career: just devote some time to books to get great satisfaction. See also A year ago Sokolowski's debut went better