Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori, to make short, is the first child of this modern Milan. He is an Englishman in Serie A, as he has not used for years. He is a young central defender, as it seemed impossible in the sacred books of Italian football. He is a foreigner who learned Italian in a few months, as few have been able to do. Not by chance, he speaks as an intelligent boy, as he is him, and weighs the words – even too much, sometimes – like a graduate in Business Administration. The image of him reflects all of this.