The English defender: “Juve and Inter Favorite? They also said it last year and then … I remember Maldini’s finals in the cup, now it’s up to us”
Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori, to make short, is the first child of this modern Milan. He is an Englishman in Serie A, as he has not used for years. He is a young central defender, as it seemed impossible in the sacred books of Italian football. He is a foreigner who learned Italian in a few months, as few have been able to do. Not by chance, he speaks as an intelligent boy, as he is him, and weighs the words – even too much, sometimes – like a graduate in Business Administration. The image of him reflects all of this.