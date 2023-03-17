Home Sports Tomorrow’s Lone Ranger VS Lakers: Doncic’s absence from Irving’s game is doubtful and thick eyebrows have a high probability of coming back – yqqlm
2023-03-17 08:22

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Tomorrow’s Lone Ranger VS Lakers: Doncic’s absence from Owen’s game is doubtful and thick eyebrows have a high probability of coming back

On March 17, Beijing time, the Lone Ranger and the Lakers officially released the injury report for tomorrow’s game.

For the Lone Ranger, Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are questionable ; Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will continue to miss the game.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has a high probability of playing; LeBron James (right foot soreness) and Muhammad Bamba (left ankle sprain) continue to miss the game.

The Lakers will face the Lone Ranger at home at 10:30 tomorrow.

