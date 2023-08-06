Home » Tonali, the new chorus of Newcastle fans between beer, spaghetti and Sunderland. Video
Tonali, the new chorus of Newcastle fans between beer, spaghetti and Sunderland. Video

Tonali, the new chorus of Newcastle fans between beer, spaghetti and Sunderland. Video

As had already happened to other Italians in the Premier League, Newcastle fans indulged themselves with a classic chant (already a catchphrase) for the former AC Milan player: “He drinks Moretti, he eats spaghetti, he hates fu****g Sunderland”. Translated: “Moretti drinks, eats spaghetti and hates Sunderland”, the super rival club of the Magpies. Meanwhile, the tricolor banner also appears on the grandstands

