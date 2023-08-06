Tonali, the new chorus of Newcastle fans between beer, spaghetti and Sunderland. Video

As had already happened to other Italians in the Premier League, Newcastle fans indulged themselves with a classic chant (already a catchphrase) for the former AC Milan player: “He drinks Moretti, he eats spaghetti, he hates fu****g Sunderland”. Translated: “Moretti drinks, eats spaghetti and hates Sunderland”, the super rival club of the Magpies. Meanwhile, the tricolor banner also appears on the grandstands

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

