Udinese | Pejicic speaks: “I like being in the first team. I feel good”

The Juventus talent, in great form in these pre-season friendlies, spoke at the end of yesterday afternoon’s victory

Not only Simone Pafundianother talent from the youth sector of theUdinese responds to the first and last name of David Pejicic. Slovenian attacking midfielder born in 2007, in the last season he played 26 games for Primavera (three years under age), scoring one goal. In these friendlies he has shown that he is ready for the big leap and now the Bianconeri are betting strongly on him. These are his words at the end of yesterday’s match.

On the field for 90 minutes, David Pejicic he has shown that he can stay on the pitch with the bigger players. “I’m happy to have started from 1′, the team played well – says the Slovenian on the match against Al Rayyan, who took the lead first – We rolled up our sleeves and from their goal we built the victory”.

Pejicic’s words

—

Only the post denied the 2007 class the joy of goal: “I wanted to score, unfortunately she didn’t get in. It was thanks to my companions, they created a great action”. From Primavera to the first team, Pejicic not affected by the jump. “I like – conclude – The team is more mature and the players help me a lot, I feel good”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the club and on the incoming and outgoing transfer market. The sale of Scamacca to Atalanta opens a new window for Beto. The neroazzurri could close the shot <<

August 6, 2023 (change August 6, 2023 | 17:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

