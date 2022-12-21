Still in the sights. The English federation has added another 30 games, bringing the total to 262, to its dossier against Ivan Toney, the Brentford striker who scored 10 goals in the first part of the Premier League accused of violating the rules which prevent players and anyone from around football to bet on match results directly or using other people as a conduit.

worldwide investigation?

—

The bulk of the allegations against Toney came in early November, just as the 26-year-old striker was in contention for a place in Qatar with England. Toney had made it known through his social networks that he had given full cooperation to the federation, but according to the British press, the investigation opened against him for these violations committed between 2017 and 2021 would have cost the third best place in the Southgate team scorer of the first part of the Premier behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. “The FA has informed us of new allegations against Toney in relation to his alleged violations of betting rules,” Brentford said in a statement. “We will continue our talks with Ivan and his lawyers, but will not comment further on the matter.” The FA, in accordance with procedure, gave Toney until 4 January to respond in writing to the allegations, which relate to violations that occurred between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019. At the time Toney was playing in League One, the English third tier , with Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United. He moved to Brentford in 2020.