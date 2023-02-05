Harry Kane’s goal against Manchester City was his 17th in the Premier League this season – and 200th of his career on the Premier League stage

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City’s title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well to find Kane inside the box.

Fans jumped from their seats to applaud the 29-year-old striker, whose first Spurs goal came on 15 December 2011, while a message flashed up on the scoreboard inside the ground which read ‘Congratulations Harry Kane’.

The 15th-minute finish was also Kane’s 200th on the Premier League stage – only Alan Shearer (260 goals) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more.

It came against the run of play and with Spurs boss Antonio Conte recovering at home after surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham, who finished with 10 men after defender Cristian Romero was sent off in the 87th minute for two bookable offences, dug deep in their Italian manager’s absence to frustrate City.

Pep Guardiola’s side missed the chance to cut Arsenal’s five-point lead at the top of the table following the Gunners’ defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez went closest to equalising with an attempt which cannoned off the underside of the bar, but City are without a point – and a goal – in five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While they remain five points behind Arsenal having played one game more, Tottenham’s victory moves them one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Harry Kane’s first Premier League goal was in a 5-1 Tottenham win against Sunderland on 7 April 2014

A fitting setting for memorable moment

Kane celebrated his historic strike with all the excitement of an 18-year-old – the age he was when he scored his first goal for Spurs against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League 12 years ago.

It was fitting it came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of his club’s fans, who let out an almighty roar when the ball flew past City keeper Ederson.

Kane’s 267 goals have come in 416 games, while Greaves reached 266 after 379 matches.

The only disappointment was his manager Conte was not present inside the ground to witness the goal.

The Italian was absent after his operation, with his assistant Cristian Stellini taking charge against City.

Kane’s team-mates and Tottenham’s coaching staff stayed out on the pitch after the final whistle as the forward was interviewed on the pitch and savoured the moment.

Kane then listened to a message from Greaves’ son, Danny, on the big screen congratulating the player on his amazing feat.

Outstanding Royal helps keep Spurs in top-four battle

This was the second Premier League meeting between the two sides in 17 days after Manchester City came from 2-0 behind to win 4-2 at Etihad Stadium on 19 January.

This time Spurs held firm with Emerson Royal producing some outstanding challenges as City tried to find a way back into a highly-competitive match.

Keeper Hugo Lloris kept out an attempt by Rodri and Julian Alvarez saw his goal-bound attempt deflected behind by Eric Dier.

In an absorbing game, the hosts had chances to extend the lead with Ben Davies heading narrowly over and Ederson denying Kane a second.

The final whistle was greeted by another huge roar as Spurs marked one their best performances of the season with a crucial success which keeps them very much in the race to finish in the top four.

Day to forget for Haaland and City

This was a day to forget for City, who have now lost their last three league and cup games away from home.

Guardiola opted to start with both Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan on the substitutes bench, while Phil Foden was absent after feeling unwell overnight.

While Kane made the headlines, Erling Haaland had a rare off day.

The striker, who has lit up the Premier League with 25 goals in his debut season in England, did not register a single shot and managed just 27 touches.

City will look to bounce back at home to Aston Villa next Sunday, before a mouth-watering top-of-the-table game at Arsenal on 15 February (19:30 GMT).

Player of the match Kane Harry Kane

