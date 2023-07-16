Tour de France 2023, the 15th stage with arrival in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc: route and altitude

Il Tour de France climbs higher and higher. Alps still protagonists in 15th stage, 179 km starting from Les Gets The Portes du Soleil and arrive at Saint Gervais Mont Blanc. here is thealtimetry of the fraction, which has five GPMs, three of which are first category. The duel for the yellow jersey between Vingegaard and Pogacar continues here.

The climbs of the 15th stage

Another alpine stage not to be missed today at the Grande Boucle. The runners, after 70 km, will face the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin (7,2 km al 7,3%), il Col de la Croix Fry (11.3km at 7%) and the Col de Aravis (4.4km at 5.8%). In the final they will come to terms with the Cote des Amerands (2.7km at 10.9%), before the last ascent to the finish line of Saint-Gervais-Mont-Blanc7 km at 7.7% average gradient.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

