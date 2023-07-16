Ukraine, latest news: explosions and sirens in half of the country. Another Russian general dismissed

Alarms went off in at least half of Ukraine overnight. Explosions in Kharkiv, alarms also in Sumi, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia. Several Russian sources reported that the Russian military leadership dismissed another general – Vladimir Seliverstov

Ukraine, South Korea’s president on a surprise visit to Kiev

8:48

Russian sources: another general has been dismissed

Several Russian sources have reported that the Russian military leadership has dismissed General Vladimir Seliverstov, commander of the 106th Airborne Division, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that the reason for Seliverstov’s dismissal is currently unknown, but Russian sources have speculated it could be “associated with Seliverstov’s reputation for speaking on behalf of his soldiers”. However, there is still no official confirmation of his departure. Russian sources said the 106th Airborne Division has been operating in the Bakhmut area since January.

8:47

Moscow: explosions in Sevastopol, Ukrainian attack with drones repelled

Explosions were heard in the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea during the night of 16 July. This was stated by Russian-appointed officials in Sevastopol. The pro-Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev says that the Russian air defense and fleet have repelled the drone strikes. The attack took place in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava. No information is currently available on casualties or damage to civilian or critical infrastructure, reports the Kyiv Independent. The Crimea peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory.

8:45

Ansa: explosions in Kharkiv and other cities

Several explosions were heard overnight in Kharkiv, Ukraine and air raid warnings are still in place in Sumy, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia. The shots may have come from S-300s, and drove residents into shelters, including the ANSA reporter who reported it. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhovha confirmed the incident on his Telegram channel, citing the air raid alert but did not provide further details. According to RBC-Ukraine, there were at least three explosions in Kharkiv.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

